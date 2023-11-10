Gojo returns to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 next week after a long absence

With the release of the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans saw the Shibuya Incident arc continue with no hope of Satoru Gojo’s freedom in sight. While his allies are still fighting for and progressing towards this ultimate goal slowly, they’re still incredibly far from achieving it, to the chagrin of fans everywhere.

As Gojo’s absence from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 grows longer, so does viewers’ desire to be reunited with the fan-favorite character. Despite his sealing only having taken place just a few weeks prior, his absence has already had a major impact on fans’ reception and viewing of the anime’s second season.

However, there is some hope, as Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s next episode will see Gojo once again grace the small screen with his presence. While this may not be in the way many fans are hoping or expecting, he will nevertheless appear in the episode.

Disclaimer: Spoilers for the 17th episode of Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season below.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s next release set to showcase Gojo in the context of a key Megumi flashback

Gojo’s sealing and coming return, explained

As mentioned above, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s earlier episodes saw Satoru Gojo, the supposedly invincible and strongest sorcerer in the world, be sealed by the fake Suguru Geto. This sealing was completed in the 10th episode of the second season (six weeks and six episodes prior to the time of this article’s writing).

While this sealing can be undone, it requires one of Gojo’s allies to confront and defeat the fake Geto. This must be done to obtain the Prison Realm box in which Gojo is sealed. From there, a few methods of undoing the seal (which will be revealed later on in the series) can be used to free him from his prison.

However, before that happens, Gojo will return to the screen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s upcoming episode, but not in the way fans are likely hoping for. Instead, viewers will see Megumi Fushiguro have a flashback to a conversation he once had with Gojo regarding his powers. This article will avoid giving full context in an effort to provide as little spoiler information on the coming scene as possible.

This flashback will be a very special treat for both Megumi and Gojo fans, with the sequence adding a great deal of depth to their relationship and individual characterizations. However, fans will have to wait until the next episode’s release to see exactly how the flashback achieves these developments.

What to expect

As for what to expect from the next Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode in general, an appearance from and focus on Megumi is obvious, given the aforementioned minimal spoilers. However, following the damage received from his back-to-back fights with Toji and Dagon, he’s obviously severely injured and in dire need of medical attention.

Fans can also expect Sukuna to continue to be a main focus, especially with Jogo being taken care of in the prior episode. It’s also possible that fans will see none other than Uraume play a significant role, especially given their apparent allegiance to the King of Curses himself.

