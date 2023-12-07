Gokurakugai chapter 15 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Gokurakugai chapter 15 will be published in Shueisha’s Jump Square's 13th issue on January 3, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST. With the major turn of events, the next installment will expectedly see a riveting confrontation between Alma and Yoru. Meanwhile, Tao will be forced to witness their conflict, grappling with a traumatic past that haunted her throughout her childhood, leaving her feeling utterly helpless.

The previous chapter has been surely something, as readers have never witnessed Tao with such a terror-struck experience, unlike her usual stoic demeanor. Given Gokurakugai, chapter 15 will likely unravel more about Tao and answer what really happened to her brother Jin (now Yoru), shedding light on the siblings' mystery.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Gokurakugai manga series.

Gokurakugai chapter 15 release dates and timings for all regions

Sticking to its schedule, Gokurakugai chapter 15 will be released on Friday, January 3, 2024, at 12 a.m. PT. The release dates and timings for the next chapter for the listed regions with the corresponding time zones are:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, January 3, 2024 8 am Central Time Friday, January 3, 2024 10 am Eastern Time Friday, January 3, 2024 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 3, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, January 3, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, January 3, 2024 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, January 4, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Gokurakugai chapter 15?

The latest chapters of Yuto Sano's Gokurakugai will be made available on the official websites of Viz Media and Shueisha's MangaPlus. Fans on the move can also access the latest chapters of Gokurakugai hassle-free on the MangaPlus and Viz Media's applications, which also offer a diverse range of manga, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Boruto, Spy X Family, and more.

Gokurakugai chapter 14 in summation

Curious about something she noticed in the CCTV footage, Tao made her way to her old house. Surprisingly, Tao encountered Yoru, her little brother, whom she calls Jin. But according to her, her little brother passed away a long time ago. Yoru tried to persuade Tao that he was indeed Jin, but she remained unconvinced to believe his claims.

The chapter then delved into Tao's past, depicting her difficult life alongside her younger brother, Jin. Tao's father owed money to some shady organization, so he decided to sell his daughter to clear his debt. However, the leader took pity on Tao and decided to give her a job as a mercenary, and she accepted without hesitation, just to protect her little brother.

One night, after returning from her job, Tao noticed scars on Jin's hand. Jin got the scar from being beaten by their father in his elder sister's absence. Eventually, Tao's father arrived and was immensely enraged at his daughter for not paying the debts he owed. He tried to hit her with a glass bottle, but Jin saved her at the expense of getting injured himself.

A few days later, upon her brother's request, Tao decided to quit on her birthday but got beaten up badly in return and was constrained by shackles. Tao decided to make an escape at the cost of losing her left hand. Upon returning home, she discovered Jin lying on the floor.

Returning to the present, Tao appeared profoundly perplexed while Yoru prepared to launch an attack. However, just in time, Alma intervened and swiftly delivered a forceful dropkick to Yoru.

What to expect from Gokurakugai chapter 15 (speculative)?

Gokurakugai chapter 15 will likely see an enthralling battle between the two Maga, showcasing Alma's efforts in training with Ryu and Nei. Although the training was mostly about helping Alma wield his signature weapon in the absence of Tao, he also managed to get hold of his blood powers.

The chapter might also see the return of Yomi and his fellow Maga brethren, setting the stage for a battle that will decide the fate of Gokurakugai and the rest of the world.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Gokurakugai manga as 2023 progresses.

