Gokurakugai chapter 17 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Gokurakugai chapter 17 will be published in Shueisha’s Jump Square on May 1, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST.

Given the events that transpired in the latest episode, Alma doesn't have time to rest as he is up against a new foe who will not be going easy on him. After Alma and Tao’s recent encounter with Yoru, the Saragi Anti-Maga Organization is on high alert.

Additionally, Tatsuomi’s new intel has sent the entire organization in shock after it came to light that the humanoid Maga have formed a coalition and are working in groups. Anticipating things could get even worse than it was ever before, the Saragi Anti-Maga Organization has decided to make their move to hunt down each member.

Unfortunately, before Yomi and others can devise a plan and strategy, Alma runs into one of them, and his fate hangs in the balance. Follow along with the article to learn more about Gokurakugai chapter 17.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Gokurakugai manga series.

Gokurakugai chapter 17 release dates and timings for all regions

As stated above, Gokurakugai chapter 17 will be released on Wednesday, May 1, 2023, at 12 am PT. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming chapter for the listed regions with the respective time zones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 8 am Central Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 10 am Eastern Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Time Wednesday, May 1, 2024 4 pm Australian Central Time Thursday, May 2, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Gokurakugai chapter 17?

Gokurakugai chapter 17 and all the latest as well as preceding chapters of Yuno Sato’s manga will be available to read on the official websites of Viz Media and Shueisha’s MangaPlus.

Readers can also access the latest chapters of Gokurakugai on the MangaPlus and Viz Media’s applications, two of the renowned digital applications offering a diverse range of content, including popular mangas Jujutsu Kaisen, Boruto, Chainsaw Man, and more

A brief recap of Gokurakugai chapter 16

After returning to his crew, Yoru disclosed his recent encounter with Tao, which he deemed hilarious, and he eventually proclaimed to kill her with his own hands. Elsewhere at Gokurakugai headquarters, Alma was frustrated over Tao for not revealing that she had a brother and never sharing anything from her past.

Tao explained that she never abandoned her brother, and the next time she would encounter Yoru, she’d kill him. Yoki and Dara were deeply saddened after learning about Tao’s brother, so they tried to comfort her. Eventually, Tatsuomi arrived with new leads, where he discovered that Yoru and Yomi were part of a bigger group.

In the recent deaths, six men died of bleeding, thirteen people died of starvation, and forty-two people were crushed to death. Given the patterns, Tao formed a theory that this could be each of the humanoid Maga’s powers, representing how they died. Alma assisted Yaya by making deliveries for Hourai Restaurant. He had to deliver a large food order to Mr. Maki, and the quantity seemed a little unusual to him.

After arriving at Maki’s apartment, Alma discovered that he had a new girlfriend, and the former was pretty enthusiastic about it. The next day, when Alma was having lunch as a regular guest with Tao at the restaurant, Yaya told him that Maki had made another delivery request. Yaya told Alma that Maki had asked him specifically to deliver the food.

On arriving at the location, Alma found Maki in a terrible state where he was bleeding from his nose and was crawling out of his apartment. Maki was followed by a strange woman, who sent chills down Alma’s spine with her presence.

What to expect from Gokurakugai chapter 17?

Gokurakugai chapter 17 will primarily focus on how Alma manages to deal with his current predicament.

Given his situation, he not only has to eliminate his opponent but also save the victim in front of him. As humanoid Maga like Yomi and Yoru have shown great prowess with their capabilities, it is challenging to predict whether Alma could withstand the new foe.

