Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 14: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 14 will be released on April 15, 2024, at 12 p.m. JST in Japan.

With an enthralling premiere, the second cour of the sequel has returned, resuming on Rudeus’ journey. The protagonist will begin a new chapter of his life as a grown-up adult by marrying Sylphy, cherishing his promise to her.

After a seven-month-long hiatus, the installment has begun adapting the Newlyweds arc. All the major characters from the second half of the sequel’s first part returned with their original VAs, as no change has been made to the casting lineup. Read on to learn Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 14.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 14 be released?

As stated above, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 14, will be released on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 12 pm JST, on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto and BS11, in Japan.

Due to the evident time difference in some regions, episode 14 will be released on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the installment of all selective regions with the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, April 14, 2024 9:30 pm Central Time Sunday, April 14, 2024 10:30 pm Eastern Time Sunday, April 14, 2024 11:30 pm British Summer Time Monday, April 15, 2024 4:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, April 15, 2024 9 am Central European Time Monday, April 15, 2024 5:30 am Australian Central Time Monday, April 15, 2024 1 pm

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 14?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 14 will be streamed on Crunchyroll. Fans of the anime can watch it in both English subbed and dubbed formats.

As the platform includes all the previous installments of the anime, fans can revisit their favorite moments anytime. The episode will arrive 30 minutes after its release in Japan.

Since Crunchyroll has geographical restrictions in most of the regions in Southeast Asia, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 14 will be made available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

A brief recap of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13

Rudeus and Sylphy's new home, as seen in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 14 (Image via Bind)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 kicked off with Zanaboa, Cliff and others being surprised by finding Rudeus in good spirits. To clear the confusion, Rudeus eventually revealed that his illness was finally cured, and he couldn’t stop himself from thanking that “somebody” (Sylphy/Fitz).

Although he made the promise to Sylphy to marry her, Rudeus realized that he didn’t know where to begin. Eventually, during dinner, Cliff advised him to start by buying a house, as it was considered an essential step before marriage. Rudeus immediately went to a real estate agency to look for a home.

Befitting the current circumstance, Rudeus bought a large mansion that was surprisingly within his budget. The reason why the house was sold cheaply was that it was haunted. Tagged alongside Zanoba and Cliff, Rudeus decided to inspect the house and get rid of any monster or spirit residing in the place.

At midnight, the trio encountered a weird ghost-like creature, which later turned out to be a doll that could move freely with magic, like a robot. After Zanoba showed interest in examining the doll, Rudeus permitted him and told him to keep this a secret between the three of them. Rudeus surprised Sylphy with the house after it was completely renovated.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 14?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 14 is titled “Wedding Reception.”

Given the apparent title, the upcoming installment will see the most anticipated moment in the anime, where Rudeus and Sylphy will tie the knot and vows, marking the beginning of their lifelong journey together in marriage.

The next episode is also likely to see the return of Rudeus’ siblings, Norn and Aissha Greyrat, who are all grown up. While Saya Aizawa will voice Norn, Yuuki Takada will play Aisha. Other characters, including Elinalise and Ruijerd, are also expected to return.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 as 2024 progresses.