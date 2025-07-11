Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 review: Zero-G and Liber deliver a solid premiere with plenty of gag humor

Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 has finally been released, and the entire fanbase was eagerly waiting in anticipation. The episode was quite entertaining to watch, and the reception was positive. Most fans who waited for nearly a decade were happy to see Iori and Chisa back on screen.

While fans missed Kouhei Imamura’s presence on screen, the character interactions made up for his absence. Furthermore, the animation was on par with what fans expected from the show. Therefore, the overall experience was overwhelmingly positive. The introduction of a new character had fans on the edge of their seats. Let’s take a closer look at the Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 review.

Grand Blue season 2 episode 1: Picking up from where it left off

There was a massive gap between the two seasons. Therefore, fans’ expectations were through the roof. The wait only added to the anticipation. As a result, there was a lot of pressure for this episode to deliver. The writers of the series handled it with great care, and other members of the staff ensured that the quality was top-notch.

The first few minutes of Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 felt slightly abrupt and disjointed. However, fans settled in quickly as the episode progressed. It almost felt like Iori was initially far more mature. However, it became clear that he was just putting on a mask to hide his perverted actions from Chisa and other members of the club. The anime did a splendid job bringing the viewers to this world and making them feel as though they never left.

Grand Blue season 2 episode 1: Comedic timing was on par with season 1

Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 had little to no room for error. Fans had to wait for years before the second season was released. Therefore, fans were banking on the comedic timing of the characters in the series. Seeing Iori attempt to fool Chisa and failing spectacularly was one of the highlights. A series of misunderstandings leading to his punishment has been a pattern in this show.

Chisa’s elder sister, Nanaka Kotegawa, didn’t receive much screen time. However, she utilized it effectively, leaving a lasting impact on the viewers. She is extremely kind and has a soft demeanor for the most part. However, Grand Blue season 2 episode 1 showed just how scary she can be. Iori’s comedic timing elicited a very specific reaction from Nanaka that fans loved. Seeing Iori approach his cousin in a non-platonic way irritated her, and this entire sequence made the fanbase laugh.

Grand Blue season 2 episode 1: Technically sound episode that resulted in a positive viewing experience

Chisa Kotegawa as seen in the anime series (Image via Zero-G and Liber)

The episode didn’t really have many flaws from a technical standpoint. The animation was on par with the viewers’ expectations. The slice-of-life nature of the show doesn’t demand extremely intricate animation sequences. Animators did a good job of animating the episode with little to no issues. Furthermore, the sound design was great. The voice actors brought out their A-game, and the sound effects perfectly complemented every scene.

Conclusion

Overall, the first episode of season 2 was a massive success. There was a ton of pressure for the studio to nail the first episode. The anticipation and wait time could have negatively impacted most animation studios. However, Zero-G and Liber created a brilliant first episode that brought back the nostalgia viewers experienced when they first watched the series in 2018.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

