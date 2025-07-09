The entire Grand Blue season 2 gets leaked in another piracy attempt

Grand Blue season 2 is the most recent victim of massive piracy, dealing yet another terrible blow to the anime industry. While only the first episode of the highly anticipated season was released officially, 12 episodes of the sequel were leaked early on the internet. Additionally, the material in question had been posted on unauthorized pirate sites.

The leak also shows once again the weak points of the anime production and distribution process, and it is another high-profile incident in an industry that has seen many leaks in the past. The Grand Blue season 2 leak is also a reminder of the struggles faced by production companies and streaming services to stop the illegal distribution of their content.

The scale of the Grand Blue season 2 leak

All 12 Grand Blue season 2 episodes were making the rounds on social media and pirate websites shortly after the official launch on July 7, 2025. Timestamps and other production identifiers that are usually eliminated before official airing are included in the leaked copies, suggesting that the breach started inside the production pipeline.

Although the precise source of the leak is still unknown, the content seems to be finished, including all of the animation and audio. This extensive leak, which made the entire season accessible to viewers months ahead of its planned release date, is a disastrous security lapse.

A pattern of industry-wide security failures

In the anime world, the Grand Blue season 2 leak is not an isolated incident by any stretch. This highly regrettable event follows in the wake of an unfortunate, long series of high-profile security breaches that have plagued popular streaming services in recent times.

In an event that closely mirrors this, Dandadan season 1 was leaked online in August 2024, ahead of its official October debut, with episodes 1-6 all hitting the internet prematurely. This was allegedly caused by a server-side attack that involved Netflix and its Asian dubbing partner.

Leaked material quickly propagated across other online platforms, impacting other series as well, such as Terminator Zero and the Ranma 1/2 remake. When full batches of episodes from several series started making the rounds online almost two months ahead of their scheduled debuts, Netflix was hit by what many consider to be one of the worst anime leaks ever.

In addition to Dandadan, the leak also included Kengan Ashura season 2, Terminator Zero, and the Ranma 1/2 remake. Reports claimed the leaks came from post-production companies, with whole episodes and low-resolution samples going viral on BitTorrent and social media.

Broader implications for the anime community

This worrying development was also evidenced by the Re: Zero season 3 leak, where the first episode was made available ahead of the official release of the series.

The episode leak was reportedly done from a French source, as Crunchyroll's announcement noted, and an investigation was launched to find the source and hold them accountable. These events have also raised serious questions about security protocols at streaming services and their production partners.

These repeated leaks have brought significant dismay to the anime community, with many fans instructing anime watchers to wait for official releases and not to support unlicensed releases. The leak has also raised questions about the security of the measures at major streaming services and production studios.

Final thoughts

Grand Blue season 2 (Image via Zero-G and Liber)

Another episode in the ongoing saga of anime piracy that still bedevils the business is represented by the Grand Blue season 2 leak. The essential need for improved security measures throughout the whole anime production and distribution ecosystem is highlighted by this occurrence, which comes after similar breaches that affected Dandadan, Re: Zero, and Ranma 1/2.

The anime community is faced with the difficult issue of striking a balance between respect for creators' work and excitement for favorite programs while streaming providers rush to contain these breaches and find origins. To preserve the artistic integrity of anime productions as well as the medium's long-term viability, the industry must address these enduring vulnerabilities.

