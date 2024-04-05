Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 1 will air at 11:30 pm JST on Sunday, April 7, 2024, first on AT-X, and then on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, and Aomori Broadcasting. The show will stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA and Netflix around half an hour after the television broadcast.

The anime will adapt Kagiri Araido's seinen Japanese manga series, Jii-san Baa-san Wakagaeru, which began serialization on the author's Twitter and Pixiv accounts in October 2019. It was later published in Media Factory's Monthly Comic Alunna magazine in July 2022.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 1 Release Date and Time

The Saito family as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 1 preview (Image via Gekko)

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 1 is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Sunday, April 7, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season. Here is the release date and time for each major time zone:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday April 7, 2024 7:30 am Central Daylight Time Sunday April 7, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday April 7, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday April 7, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday April 7, 2024 4:30 pm India Standard Time Sunday April 7, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday April 7, 2024 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time Sunday April 7, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday April 8, 2024 12:00 am

What to expect from Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (speculative)

Ine and Shozo in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 1 preview (Image via Gekko)

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 1 is expected to introduce viewers to Shozo and Ine, an elderly couple, enjoying a quiet life in Aomori Prefecture. They lead modest lives because they don't have a great deal of wealth. But their lives change when they suddenly turn young again, as suggested in the title.

The anime is expected to be both wholesome and humorous, owing to the weirdness of the transformation of lead characters and the reactions of everyone involved in their lives. Because each manga chapter is fairly short, viewers may expect multiple issues to be combined into a single episode.

Additional information about Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again

The anime series will feature voice actors Shinichiro Miki (Shozo), Mamiko Noto (Ine), Shiori Mikami (Mino), Nao Toyama (Shiori), Junta Terashima (Shota), Kazuyuki Okitsu (Yoshiaki), and Tomo Sakurai (Kaede).

Ine in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 1 preview (Image via Gekko)

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again is produced by Gekko and directed by Masayoshi Nishida, with the series composition being looked after by Yukie Sugawara, and the music by Tomoki Hasegawa.

The characters are designed by Nagisa Takahashi, while Maho Tanabe and Yuji Hamada are responsible for sub-character design. Other details include art direction by Chika Ishida, color design by Azusa Sasaki, photography direction by Atsushi Tamura, and sound by Nobuyuki Abe. Keisuke Yanagi is in charge of editing. The sound effects are created by Junichiro Suzuki. The animation production is supervised by Minoru Hirata.

The opening theme for the anime, Kimi ga Ojiichan Atashi ga Obaachan, will be performed by Koresawa, while the ending theme titled Soitoge YO-YO!! will be led by Mamiko Noto and Shinichiro Miki.

