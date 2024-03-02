Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru anime confirms April 2024 premiere and more in new PV

Friday, March 1, 2024 saw Kadokawa begin streaming a main promotional video for the upcoming Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru anime series, revealing the anime’s April 2024 premiere date and its theme songs. The trailer previews both the opening theem song, “Kimi ga Ojiichan Atashi ga Obaachan” (You are Grandpa I am Grandma) by Koresawa, and ending theme song “Soitoge YO-YO!!” (Married for Life YO-YO!!) by Mamiko Noto and Shinichiro Miki.

In addition to the above information, the latest trailer for the Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru anime series also confirmed three new cast members for the series, revealing their roles as well. It’s unclear if this is the series’ full cast or not, but this is likely to be the case given the series’ imminent premiere. A new key visual for the series was also revealed.

The Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Kagiri Araido’s original manga series of the same name. In English, the title translates to Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again. The manga series first premiered on the author’s Twitter and Pixiv accounts in 2019, eventually receiving parallel serialization in Media Factory’s Monthly Comic Alunna magazine in July 2022.

Boruto’s Code, My Hero Academia’s Fat Gum, and more join Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru anime cast

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru anime series has confirmed its Japanese release date of Sunday, April 7, 2024. The series is set to air on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, and Aomori Broadcasting. The anime will also stream in Japan on the ABEMA and Netflix platforms starting on April 7. International streaming information has yet to be confirmed as of this article’s writing.

The three new cast members for the series include Junta Terashima as Shota, Mino’s classmate, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Yoshiaki, Mino’s father, and Tomo Sakurai as Kaede, Mino’s mother. The trio are likely best known for their prior roles as Boruto’s Code, My Hero Academia’s Fat Gum, and Gintama’s Hinowa.

Expand Tweet

The trio will join starring cast members Mamiko Noto as Ine/Grandma, Shinichiro Miki as Shozo/Grandpa, Shiori Mikami as Mino, and Nao Toyama as Shiori. The main cast are reprising their roles from earlier official voice comic adaptations. It’s expected that the above comprise the full cast list for the series as of this article’s writing.

Masayoshi Nishida is directing the anime at Gekko, with Yukie Sugawara in charge of series composition. Nagisa Takahashi is designing the characters, and Tomoki Hasegawa is composing the music for the series. Newly announced staff members include the following:

Sub-character Design: Yūji Hamada, Maho Tanabe

Art Director: Chika Ishida

Color Design: Azusa Sasaki

Director of Photography: Atsushi Tamura

Editing: Keisuke Yanagi

Sound Director: Nobuyuki Abe

Sound Effects: Junichiro Suzuki

Sound Production: On-Lead

Animation Producer: Minoru Hirata

Related links

My Hero Academia season 7 confirms Spring 2024 release

10 most hihgly anticipate Spring 2024 anime (so far)

Demon Slayer season 4 announces Spring 2024 release with a trailer