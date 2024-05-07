Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 6 will air first at 11:30 am JST, on Sunday, May 12, 2024, on AT-X, and then on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, and Aomori Broadcasting. The show will also stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA and Netflix.

The previous episode mainly revolved around Ine rediscovering the reasons that made her fall for Shouzou and commit nearly half a century of her life to him. With her memory now recovered, it is going to be intriguing to see the pair journey to Tokyo in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 6. Tokyo is the city that Ine had to abandon in her youth because of the war.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 6 release date and time

Ine and Shouzou at the shrine in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 6 is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Sunday, May 5, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season. Here is the release date and time for each major time zone:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday May 12, 2024 7:30 am Central Daylight Time Sunday May 12, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday May 12, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday May 12, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday May 12, 2024 4:30 pm India Standard Time Sunday May 12, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday May 12, 2024 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time Sunday May 12, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday May 13, 2024 12:00 am

Where to watch Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 6

Shouzou as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 6 preview (Image via Gekko)

For viewers around the world, the show with English subtitles will stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA around half an hour after the TV broadcast, that is around 12 am JST.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 5 recap

Shouzou and Ine as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

The previous episode began with Ine, who had lost most of her memories, grappling with the fact that she had been married for half a century. So, she asked Shouzou to help her understand why she had chosen him as her husband.

Next, Ine was seen fascinated by modern conveniences such as the rice cooker, natto and shoyu containers, plastic wrap, and curry mix. She discovered that Shouzou used to help with most of the household chores, while she was responsible for cooking because Shouzou was not good at it.

The following day, Shouzou became young again by overturning the hourglass in his dream. However, Ine, who had no such dream, could not recover her memories. So, when Yoshiaki's family visited, Ine had to act normal to avoid upsetting them. But when she struggled with cooking, Shouzou helped her.

Later, when Yoshiaki admitted that his company was failing, Ine comforted him by reminding him that he was only human, so he should not overwork, and that he could always return home to his parents.

Next, Shouzou and Ine went to see the latter's elder sister, who was suffering from dementia, in the hospital. Ine remembered how her sister enjoyed playing the piano with her, and when she started playing, her sister joined in even though she did not recognize Ine.

Ine regains her memory in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 1 preview (Image via Gekko)

Several weeks passed, but Ine's memory did not return. One evening, when Shouzou was not at home, and Ine was left alone for the first time since she had lost her memory, she realized that she was feeling anxious without him. This realization allowed her to get back all of her memories.

She remembered confessing her feelings to Shouzou at 16 and how their families were opposed to this relationship. Shouzou had fought his father and pleaded to Ine’s relatives to let them meet. He had been by Ine’s side when she was ill and paid her medical bills. Despite her fears that she would make his life full of unhappiness, Shouzou had assured her that he would strive to outweigh the happiness.

The episode ended with Ine rushing to Shouzou as he returned home and embracing him.

What to expect in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 6 (speculative)

Ine in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 6 preview (Image via Gekko)

Based on the preview, in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 6, titled Grandpa and Grandma on Their Honeymoon, viewers will get to see Shouzou and Ine finally embark on their honeymoon. This is a trip they had to miss out on when they were younger because they could not afford it. Now that they have the chance, they will be seen exploring Tokyo.

