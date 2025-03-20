Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 13 will be released on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime's final episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local TV networks. Following that, it will be available to stream, both locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw the soldiers rescue Rena and Inohara from the enemy base. With Rena and Tohka's conditions critical, Haruto handed their responsibility over to Arisaka-sensei and left for his "final battle" against Kuroe Samejima. But before that, he rescued Yuuki and Murasaki from Homura.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 13 release date and time

Kuroe Samejima as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 13 will be released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will be released on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

The upcoming final episode will be titled Phantom Children. The episode's release may be delayed in certain regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

The thirteenth episode of the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday March 26 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Wednesday March 26

British Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday March 26 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Wednesday March 26 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday March 26 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday March 26 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Thursday March 27 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday March 27

Where to watch Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 13?

Sasaki as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 13 will first air on Tokyo MX and other local Japanese TV networks, such as BS NTV and Sun TV. The anime will also be available to watch online on d Anime Store, ABEMA, Netflix, Prime Video, and others.

As for international anime fans, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 13 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform will release the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 12 Recap

Homura as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 12, titled The Fated Answer, saw Kuroe Samejima mortally injure Rena Fukami. Elsewhere, Maki Inohara got injured while trying to fight off an enemy Fortunately, the soldiers rescued both SORD agents in time. Back at the camp, while Rena and Tohka were in critical condition, Haruto asked Arisaka-sensei to take care of them and left for his "final battle."

Soon after infiltrating the enemy base, Haruto rescued Yuuki and Murasaki from Homura. Right after, he went after Kuroe Samejima. Around the same time, Enishi Urushihara was escaping his base with Kuroe and Sasaki but got shot down by his enemies.

What to expect from Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 13?

Enishi Urushihara as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 13, titled Phantom Children, will most likely see Aoi Haruto face off against Kuroe Samejima. He always wanted to take vengeance upon Kuroe for killing Aoi. Hence, the anime's final episode could focus on their battle.

Elsewhere, around the same time, fans can expect Ichiru Sengoku and others to go after Enishi Urushihara and capture him. That said, with Sasaki still around, there is a chance that either of the two parties will face some difficulty taking down their target.

