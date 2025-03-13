  • home icon
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Mar 13, 2025 21:21 GMT
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Murasaki Ikoma as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 12 will be released on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime's next episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local TV networks. After that, the anime episode will be available to watch online, both locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw the war slowly inch towards its conclusion. While SORD believed that their victory was certain, Enishi's side was preparing for a nasty move. While Megumi and Tohka reunited with Taiga, Kuroe Samejima captured Rena Fukami.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 12 release date and time

Kuroe Samejima as seen in the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Kuroe Samejima as seen in the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 12 will be released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will be released on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

The upcoming penultimate episode will be titled The Fated Answer. The episode's release may get delayed in certain parts of the world due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

The twelfth episode of the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime will be released at the following times globally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amWednesdayMarch 19
Eastern Daylight Time11 amWednesdayMarch 19
British Summer Time4 pmWednesdayMarch 19
Central European Summer Time5 pmWednesdayMarch 19
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmWednesdayMarch 19
Philippine Standard Time11 pmWednesdayMarch 19
Japanese Standard Time12 amThursdayMarch 20
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amThursdayMarch 20
Where to watch Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 12?

Aoi Haruto as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Aoi Haruto as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 12 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local Japanese TV networks, such as BS NTV and Sun TV. The anime will also be available to stream on Netflix, ABEMA, Prime Video, d Anime Store, and others.

As for global anime fans, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 12 will stream on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform will release the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 11 Recap

Yuuki Ikoma as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Yuuki Ikoma as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 11, titled The Right Choice, saw "A" save Patrick Emerson after he was shot in the head. "A" believed Patrick was God, took his advice, and spared Tohka and Megumi after his soldiers captured them. Moments later, the anime saw Tohka and Megumi reunite with Taiga Sengoku.

While SORD believed that they had cornered Enishi Urushihara and his men, they were seemingly planning something nasty. Hence, SORD planned to retreat their soldiers away from the battlefield. Around the same time, Kuroe Samejima captured Rena Fukami.

What to expect from Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 12?

Rena Fukami as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Rena Fukami as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 12, titled The Fated Answer, will most likely focus on Aoi Haruto or Maki Inohara, as either of them might try to rescue Rena Fukami. That said, considering that Haruto had a score to settle with Kuroe Samejima, it is highly likely that he infiltrates the enemy headquarters and rescues her junior.

That said, the upcoming anime episode could also feature something far more sinister, especially since it is going to be the anime's penultimate episode. In addition, fans should also expect an encounter between the Ikoma sisters and Homura.

