"Hauntingly Beautiful!" Bleach fans can't get enough of this eerily accurate Unohana cosplay

Bleach's characters have been some of the most cosplayed characters, with Yoruichi being at the center of it all. Although almost every character from the series has carved their own dedicated fanbase, Unohana has remained rather underrated both in terms of representation and fandom presence.
Recently, a cosplayer under the handle @s4ya.i on TikTok revealed an eerily accurate cosplay of Unohana, with many dubbing the cosplay as "hauntingly beautiful."
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Bleach series.
Bleach: Cosplayer recreates Unohana's eerie charm in real life
Unohana Retsu has been one of the most popular yet underutilized characters within the series. One of the main reasons is her status as a previous holder of the Kenpachi title, serving as a breakthrough and obstacle for the current Kenpachi. Although her character didn't receive much screentime, her brief backstory as one of the original Gotei 13 and a bloodthirsty criminal ended up creating an atmosphere of mystique and dread around her.
The cosplay created by @s4ya ended up gaining the appreciation from a substantial part of the fandom, commending its "haunting" beauty. Many even compared it to the original Unohana manga panel. Many fans have gone on to claim how this cosplay might be the best recreation of Unohana they had ever seen.
Fan reaction to the cosplay
Given the overall atmosphere around Unohana during her Bankai activation, as well as her past as a bloodthirsty berserker, many fans commended the cosplay's recreation of the eerie feeling that Unohana exuded. Few fans dubbed the cosplay's beauty as "horrifying," while many others appreciated the rather innovative use of strings to depict the blood trails associated with Unohana's Bankai.
"Horrifyingly beautiful 😱 it's perfect!" one fan said.
"Using strings as the blood trails is crazy, one heck of a cosplay," another fan wrote.
Few people commended the accuracy of the cosplay, mentioning how it resembles the Bleach manga panel, similar to manga edits. A few more further appreciated the rather dreadful feeling that the cosplay accurately depicted. In a similar fashion, some fans dubbed the cosplay as one of the greatest they had ever seen.
"Almost scrolled past it because I thought it was a meme of the same panel from the manga. Crazy good," one fan chimed in.
"This is nightmare fuel. But in a good way. This is amazing!!!" another fan wrote.
"This is legitimately one of the greatest cosplays I’ve ever seen," one fan wrote.
The Bleach series and its associated cosplays have been some of the most impactful and rather high-effort cosplays present within the anime and manga fandom. Although the series marked its conclusion in 2016, the series' popularity has reached new heights, especially due to the recent adaptations of the Thousand Year Blood War arc.
