Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 10 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 10 will be released on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will be available to watch locally and on Crunchyroll internationally. The same episode will be broadcast on local TV networks in Japan a week later.

The previous episode saw Uchimura Dennosuke explain his Dragon Strike plan to colleagues in front of Nair. He knew she was a spy and wanted to use her to defeat Viper Roadpent. Uchimura's plan worked as he was able to import gim from the neighboring country and distribute it amongst his people. This move effectively made Viper bankrupt.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 10 release date and time

Uchimura Dennosuke as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 10 will be released on March 3, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. The anime episode's worldwide release may get delayed in certain regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules.

The tenth episode of Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Monday March 3 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Monday March 3 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday March 3 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday March 3 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Monday March 3 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday March 3 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Monday March 3 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Tuesday March 4

Where to watch Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 10?

Nair as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 10 will first be stream on ABEMA and d Anime Store in Japan and Crunchyroll globally.

The same episode will be broadcast on television networks like BS11, Tokyo MX, and AT-X a week later. The anime will also be available to watch online on local streaming services like Prime Video, Rakuten TV, HULU, Bandai Channel, and others.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 9 Recap

Viper Roadpent as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 9, titled Crime and Punishment of a Corrupt Merchant, saw Uchimuira Dennosuke unveil his plan to distribute grilled wyvern to the people of his country. Nair conveyed the same information to Viper, however, she altered some details as rebellion. Unfortunately, Viper immediately figured out her lie and subjected her to physical abuse as punishment.

The anime later revealed that Uchimura had actually traded the grilled wyvern with a neighboring country in exchange for gim. Hence, he wasn't distributing wyvern but gim. This move dealt Viper a huge loss. While he still planned to make a comeback, he was impeached from his position as the guild leader by other merchants. The merchants voted him out after learning what Viper was doing to Nair. After Viper was apprehended, Uchimura hired Nair as his secretary.

What to expect from Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 10?

Demon Lord as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 10 will most likely see the Demon Lord explain the new tragedy that was set to befall their kingdom to Uchimura. The Demon Lord was visibly disturbed and the anime hinted at the upcoming threat by showing a group of dragons flying while changing their patterns.

Hence, the next episode could focus on Uchimura as he works with his colleagues and subordinates to find a solution to the oncoming threat.

