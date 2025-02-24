The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8 is set to be released on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. The episode will air on Japanese channels such as Tokyo MX and streaming sites like Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, and more.
The previous episode introduced Utsukushisugi Mimimi after the Rentarou Family enjoyed their time at a Karaoke House. After falling in love with the protagonist, Mimimi tried to change Rentarou. However, after Rentarou showed his pure heart, Mimimi couldn't help but admire the protagonist's purity.
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8 release date and time for all major regions
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8 will be released on March 2, 2025, at 10:30 pm (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release timing and date will vary in different parts of the world. Some of these timezones are as follows:
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8: Where to watch?
According to the local airing timings, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8 will be released on Japanese channels like Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X, and Sun TV. It will also be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA, Niconico, and many others, like most Winter 2025 anime series.
For international viewers, the series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, as a part of Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime lineup. Additionally, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8 and the entire series can be watched on local platforms like Muse Asia, Aniplus TV, and Bilibili.
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7 recap
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7, titled Karaoke Crisis, commenced with a focus on the main protagonist group as they were traveling towards a Karaoke House. While everyone enjoyed singing songs at the Karaoke House, Shizuka couldn't open up to everyone because of her introverted nature.
However, after Rentarou encouraged her to act freely, she started singing. Moreover, due to the effects of Kusuri's cuteness drug, Shizuka's cuteness was amplified to a dangerous level. However, the protagonist controlled himself and stood beside his girlfriend to make sure she kept singing.
The second part of the episode focused on the encounter between Mimimi and Rentarou as their fates were tied after their gazes met. However, Mimimi wasn't fond of Rentarou's fashion sense. So, she took Rentarou on a date to a nearby mall where Rentarou was forced to buy new clothes to match Mimimi's vibes.
Afterward, these two visited the food court for some food as Mimimi's beauty attracted a lot of attention. A boy there started taking her pictures and in an attempt to make his girlfriend feel good, berated Mimimi. The boy even went as far as to try to stain Mimimi's new clothes. However, Rentarou saved her by staining his own clothes, proving that clothes are just a materialistic property. This impressed Mimimi to the point of confessing her love.
What to expect from The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8?
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8 title is yet to be revealed. As hinted from the climax of the previous episode, the next episode will see the battle between Nano and Mimimi for the former's position in the Rentarou Family.
Moreover, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 8 might also reveal the flashback of the time when Nano beat Mimimi in fashion sense, which might have been during a competition.
