  Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 9 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 9 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Feb 17, 2025 18:00 GMT
Ulmandra as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 9 will be released on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will be available to stream locally and on Crunchyroll internationally. The same episode will be aired on local TV networks in Japan a week later.

The previous episode saw Uchimura Dennosuke team up with Syphid to solve the problems surrounding gim for the Demon Army. For this, they visited the guild who were seemingly holding a lot of stock. As per what they learned later, the guild leader Viper Roadpent was committing fraud to sell their gim stock at high prices.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 9 release date and time

Sylphid and Viper as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 9 will be released on February 24, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. The anime episode's worldwide release may face some delays due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules.

The ninth episode of Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amMondayFebruary 24
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amMondayFebruary 24
British Summer Time3:30 pmMondayFebruary 24
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmMondayFebruary 24
Indian Standard Time8:00 pmMondayFebruary 24
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmMondayFebruary 24
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmMondayFebruary 24
Australia Central Standard Time12:00 amTuesdayFebruary 25
Where to watch Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 9?

Nair as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 9 will first be available to watch online on ABEMA and d Anime Store in Japan and Crunchyroll globally.

The same anime episode will be aired on local TV networks like BS11, Tokyo MX, and AT-X a week later. It will also be available to stream on local streaming services like Rakuten TV, HULU, Prime Video, Bandai Channel, and others.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 8 Recap

Uchimura and Sylphid as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 8, titled Sword of Justice Against Corrupt Organizations, saw Uchimura and Sylphid head to the guild to buy gim from them. Surprisingly, the guild's leader was Sylphid's brother Viper Roadpent, who had manipulated the market to sell his stock of gim at a high price.

While Viper's secretary Nair informed Uchimura and Sylphid about Viper's wrongdoings, she was seemingly a spy sent by the guild so that they could prepare for an action by the Demon Army. Subsequently, the Demon Army's surprise audit yielded no results. The anime ended with Uchimura conjuring a new plan.

What to expect from Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 9?

Viper Roadpent as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 9 will most likely see Dennosuke Uchimura use the Wyverns collected by Ulmandra to solve the problems surrounding gim for the Demon Army.

However, whether Uchimura will shift his focus to attaining a new staple food for the nation or stick to uncovering the guild's wrongdoings has yet to be revealed. There is a chance they were frauding sellers into thinking they were selling their goods to the guild. Hence, a good move should be enough to uncover their fraudulent practices.

