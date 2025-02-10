Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 8 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 8 will be released on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. The anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally. The same episode will be televised on local TV networks in Japan a week later.

The previous episode saw Uchimura Dennosuke find out that Butagarian was stealing rosemarin from villages and selling it to the Rampage Kingdom. Hence, he set up a trap that would allow him to bring the merchant to justice. After learning about Butagarian's trade practices, the King was set to give him the death penalty. That's when Uchimura came to his rescue.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 8 release date and time

Butagarian as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 8 will be released on February 17, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. The anime episode may get released worldwide following a delay due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules.

Trending

The eighth episode of Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Monday February 17 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Monday February 17 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday February 17 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday February 17 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Monday February 17 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday February 17 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Monday February 17 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Tuesday February 18

Where to watch Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 8?

Butagarian and his children (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 8 will first be made available to stream on ABEMA and d Anime Store in Japan and Crunchyroll globally.

The same anime episode will be televised on local TV networks like Tokyo MX, BS11, and AT-X a week later. It will also be available to watch online on local streaming services like HULU, Rakuten TV, Prime Video, Bandai Channel, and others.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 7 Recap

Uchimura as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 7, titled Conditions to Become a First-class Merchant, saw Ulmandra informing Uchimura about the ineffective rosemarins distributed within their country. Upon further investigation, he realized the products they had distributed were stolen. Soon after, he identified the culprit and laid a trap to catch them.

Later, Uchimura confronted Butagarian in front of the Rampage King. The King was set to give the merchant a death penalty. However, Uchimura opposed this punishment as Butagarian was vital to the Rampage Kingdom. Fortunately, Uchimura saved the day and assigned Butagarian the consignment to conduct rosemarin trade for the demon army.

What to expect from Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 8?

Rampage King as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 8 will most likely see Uchimura Dennosuke try to figure out the problem within the Demon Army. As informed by Butagarian, the guilds within the army were becoming active. This was a clear sign that something aloof was in the works.

As expected, fans can expect Ulmandra to accompany Uchimura for this mission. This might also be the perfect opportunity for Gnome to get more screen time in the anime.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback