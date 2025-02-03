Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 7 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 7 will be released on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally. The same episode will be aired a week later on local TV networks in Japan.

The anime episode saw Uchimura strike a deal with Rampage King to sell their rosemarin in exchange for gold. While it seemed like Uchimura's plan worked, the Rampage King canceled the deal halfway, causing a lot of trouble to the Demon Army. With that, Uchimura picked himself back up to correct his mistakes.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 7 release date and time

Olulu as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 7 will be released on February 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will face a delay and release the next day in certain regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules.

The seventh episode of Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Monday February 10 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Monday February 10 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday February 10 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday February 10 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Monday February 10 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday February 10 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Monday February 10 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Tuesday February 11

Where to watch Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 7?

Ulmandra as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 7 will first be made available to watch online on ABEMA and d Anime Store in Japan and Crunchyroll internationally.

The same anime episode will be televised a week later on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX, BS11, and AT-X. It will also be streamed on local streaming services like Rakuten TV, Prime Video, Hulu, Bandai Channel, and others.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 6 Recap

Rampage King as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 6, titled Management Strategies to Set People in Motion, saw Uchimura Dennosuke go to the Rampage Kingdom to create a trade relationship with the nation. While he knew the Rampage King was difficult to deal with, Uchimura interested him in rosemarin. With that, he struck a deal with the king that saw Sylphid mass-produce the product.

Unfortunately, halfway through the trade, the Rampage Kingdom pulled out from the deal, claiming that someone from their kingdom was providing the product for half the price. This caused a lot of problems for the Demon Army. Hence, Uchimura spoke with the Demon Lord, taking responsibility for the same. With that, he prepared himself to correct his mistakes.

What to expect from Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 7?

Butagarian as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

As revealed at the end of the previous episode, the one that was providing the Rampage Kingdom with rosemarin was none other than Butagarian. He was the trader who previously made the huge chimozu order to the old demi-human couple, only to cancel it later.

Hence, Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 7 will most likely see Uchimura identify him as his competitor and investigate how the trader was getting his hands on rosemarin that was only produced by Sylphid. With that, the anime could likely reveal a traitor amongst the Demon Army who was helping Butagarian.

