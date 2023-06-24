Heavenly Delusion episode 13: Maru nearly murders Robin, Aoshima strategizes to save the children

Heavenly Delusion season 1 finale concluded the first installment with a cliffhanger and gave fans answers to a few minor questions. Episode 13 packed a lot of action and confirmed a very important piece of information - the identity of Dr. Usami and the dying patient. Additionally, there were plenty of other elements that fans could enjoy and some that brought out grim memories and reactions.

This episode was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster as it not only explored several characters' journeys but also pieced the seemingly unrelated events together.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

A detailed breakdown of Heavenly Delusion season 1 finale

"Test" commences, Sawatari and Aoshima plan to hand over the baby to Tokio

Taka, Anzu, Mimihime, and Shiro explore outside the premises of the academy in Heavenly Delusion episode 13 (Image via Production I.G.)

Taka, Anzu, Shiro, and Mimihime stepped out of the Takahara Academy's premises and continued exploring. The students assumed that this was a part of the test, and continued to think about the criteria for this test. Taka and Anzu went ahead to explore while Mimihime and Shiro decided to head back inside and inform the rest of the class about the "outside of the outside."

The scene soon shifted to Dr. Sawatari who was accompanied by Aoshima and other engineers. They believed that the babies deserved to be handed over to Tokio, despite the Director's twisted plans involving the newborn child. It was at this stage of Heavenly Delusion episode 13 that Aoshima decided to execute the "Noah Plan."

She devised a strategy to safeguard the children of the academy, but more details were not revealed in this episode.

Kiruko's trauma surfaces, Maru snaps and nearly kills Robin Inazaki

After what Robin did to her, Kiruko no longer knew who she was. She didn't know if she was Haruki or Kiriko. She did not wish to think and just wanted to obey orders. This was a clear sign of the trauma she had just experienced. Maru beat up Robin Inazaki's lackey when he made his way to his quarters. When he opened the door, Maru saw Kiruko lying on a bed, undressed, and with her hands tied together by a rope.

After looking at her for a second, he snapped and looked rather dead inside. He cornered Robin and took him to the ground with a single punch. While he lay there, Maru kept raining blows on Robin as his blood splashed onto his face. Maru continued to punch with no emotion until Kiruko begged him to stop.

It took Maru everything he had to stop himself from hitting Robin. Maru confessed one more time, but this time he showed a great deal of maturity, stating that he liked Kiruko for who she is as a person, and not Kiriko or Haruki.

Tokio and her child transform, Shiro confesses his feelings for Mimihime

In episode 13 of Heavenly Delusion, Sawatari handed over the baby to Tokio. The Director threatened its existence, and asked the AI, Mina, to take it away. At this moment, Tokio's eyes glowed blue and started morphing into a monster-like being while a flesh-like shell started to encase her and her child.

The Director was also caught in this, but the episode cut the scene before fans could see the full transformation.

Meanwhile, Mimihime slipped from a height and Shiro caught her and saved her. He confessed that he loved her, and Mimihime gave her a Takahara Academy pin as a sign of her reciprocity. The episode ended with Mimihime, Anzu, Shiro, and Taka on a speedboat as they were mesmerized by a distant city skyline, confirming that The Calamity had not taken place yet.

