Heavenly Delusion episode 7: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Heavenly Delusion episode 7 will be released on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10 pm JST on TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch at different times in different countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Maru and Kiruko try and investigate the 100% safe water location only to encounter a bear, following which they realized the truth behind the place. Elsewhere, Sawatari realized that it was Tokio who had entered the incubation room.

Maru and Kiruko will reach the Immortal Order in Heavenly Delusion episode 7

Release date and time, where to watch

Kiruko as seen in Heavenly Delusion episode 7 preview (Image via Production I.G)

Heavenly Delusion episode 7, titled Immortal Order, will be released on Saturday, May 13, 2023, for fans worldwide. While the release date is set to be the same worldwide, the release time is set to be different across time zones.

The upcoming Heavenly Delusion episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Saturday, May 13

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Saturday, May 13

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, May 13

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Saturday, May 13

Central European Time: 3 pm, Saturday, May 13

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Saturday, May 13

Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, May 13

Australian Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Saturday, May 13

Maru and Kiruko as seen in Heavenly Delusion episode 6 (Image via Production I.G)

Heavenly Delusion episode 7 will first air on TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, BS11, and other networks in Japan, following which, the anime will be available to stream internationally on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu.

What to expect from Heavenly Delusion episode 7?

Heavenly Delusion episode 7, titled Immortal Order, will see Kiruko and Maru reach the Immortal Order that the passenger from the ferry wanted to go to. There they tried meeting the fabled doctor who could grant humans immortal life by transplanting parts of Hiruko into a human.

Protestors of Immortal Order as seen in Heavenly Delusion episode 7 preview (Image via Production I.G)

However, what they instead locate is the organization that is hostile to the Immortal Order. They actively protest against human experimentation and make a request to Kiruko and Maru. The duo is bound to accept the request, but Kiruko's search for Dr. Usami is set to continue.

Recap of Heavenly Delusion episode 6

Heavenly Delusion episode 6, titled 100% Safe Water, saw Kiruko and Maru reaching the location where the water was said to be 100% safe. However, the information was false as it was a lure to get travellers to arrive at the location. The place was home to a bear who had killed several people and went after Kiruko and Maru as well.

Sawatari as seen in Heavenly Delusion episode 6 (Image via Production I.G)

The duo managed to defeat the bear, following which they were able to rescue the owner of the inn where they were staying. However, he happened to pass away the next morning.

Elsewhere in Heaven, Sawatari discovered that Tokio was the person who ha infiltrated the incubation room, but he was unsure how she got past the surveillance. At the same time, Tokio was seen getting intimate with Kona.

