Hell's Paradise episode 11: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Hell's Paradise episode 11 is set to be released on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime adaptation of Yuji Kaku’s dark fantasy-based shonen manga has already garnered much attention from fans around the world.

The anticipation for Hell's Paradise episode 11 is growing among fans after the thrilling conclusion of episode 10. As the series delves more into the story of Gabimaru the Hollow’s adventure, excitement and suspense among fans also increase.

Hell's Paradise episode 11 will delve more into the mysterious power of Tao

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Hell's Paradise episode 11 is scheduled to air on June 17, 2023, at 11:00 pm in Japan. It will also stream in Japan on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hikari TV. Moreover, it will be available on Crunchyroll to watch globally an hour later.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of Hell's Paradise episode 11

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7:00 am, Saturday, June 17

Central Standard Time (CST): 9:00 am, Saturday, June 17

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10:00 am, Saturday, June 17

British Standard Time (GMT): 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 17

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 4:00 pm, Saturday, June 17

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Saturday, June 17

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12:00 am, Sunday, June 18

A brief recap of Hell's Paradise episode 10

Hell's Paradise episode 10 started with Gabimaru and Gantetsusai exchanging invisible blows and assessing the battle power in their minds. Later, Gabimaru proposed allying to complete the mission. After listening to Gabimaru's battle experience against Zhu Jin, Gantetsusai and Yamada Asaemon Fuchi accepted Gabimaru’s proposal and allied. At that moment, Gabimaru was shocked to see Mei, who was previously a child, appear as a grownup.

The episode went into an in-depth explanation of Tao, a mysterious power that belonged to Lord Tensen and was controlled by them. Tao gives one indomitable strength and survival power to tackle severe injuries. According to the explanation given by Hoko, Shion, and Mei in different scenes, Tao can be found in everything.

After the explanation of Tao unfolded, a crowd of Soshin attacked Gabimaru’s group, Shion and Nurugai. In the other scene, Toma and Chobei were successful in climbing out of the pit where Tan was made by merging humans with flowers.

After a while, they were attacked by a new type of formidable monster named Doshi, who is a disciple of Lord Tensen. As a result, an intense battle broke out between Doshi and them. The episode concluded with Chobei being fatally injured by the Doshi.

What to expect in Hell's Paradise episode 11?

In Hell's Paradise episode 11, viewers can expect an increase in the intensity of the battle from the previous episode. Gabimaru and Gantetsusai are likely to push their limits to explore more about Tao with the help of Mei. Another Doshi might also appear on the battlefield, where Gabimaru’s team is facing the Soshin.

On the other hand, Toma and Chobei will also have a hard time facing Doshi and eventually learn more about Tao. In Hell's Paradise episode 11, more theories and developments relating to Tao will be explained. Gabimaru might also discover an emotional shift in his quest to find Tao in himself.

