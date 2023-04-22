Hell’s Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 4: Unlikely alliances with Yuruziha, Toma and Chobei’s brotherly resolve revealed

Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 4, titled Hell and Paradise, aired on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11 pm JST, offering fans a focus on the challenges faced by the main characters as they navigated the dangerous island, forming unexpected alliances, and confronting monstrous creatures along the way. As the plot continues to unravel, the characters are forced to confront their own demons and make life-changing decisions.

In Jigokuraku's third episode, Gabimaru and Sagiri embarked on a perilous journey across the enigmatic island, where they confronted the sinister Twisted Keiun and several peculiar creatures. As their relationship deepened, the duo discovered that emotions could be a powerful asset in their quest. The stage was set for even more thrilling escapades as new characters were introduced, and the looming menace of the Iwagakure assassins promised further challenges ahead.

Jigokuraku episode 4: Gantetsusai becoming a death row inmate and monstrous encounters of Toma and Chobei

Gantetsusai's master plan

Jigokuraku episode 4 began with Tamiya Gantetsusai revealing his ambitious plan to eliminate the competition while searching for the elixir. Before that, he talked about his past, including how Daimyo Tatsumi made fun of him and claimed that even though he went by the moniker "Blade Dragon," Gantetsusai couldn't possibly cut a real dragon. Gantetsusai’s ruthless approach to survival was in stark contrast to Gabimaru's more compassionate nature, providing viewers a glimpse into the diverse motives and backgrounds of the characters on the deadly island.

Moreover, in Jigokuraku episode 4, Yamada Asaemon Fuchi, Gantetsusai's executioner, was also introduced. He was seen as more interested in dissecting human bodies than beheading. He was fearful at the thought of a "stronger group" being called upon if the shogun became impatient. This subtle hint at a greater threat looming in the background only added to the tension and sense of urgency that permeated the series.

A desperate battle against strange creatures

In Jigokuraku episode 4, the battle continued from the previous episode, where Gabimaru and Sagiri found themselves surrounded by bizarre fish-like creatures. Their desperate fight for survival not only showcased Gabimaru's incredible combat skills but also highlighted his focus and determination in the face of danger.

Sagiri, on the other hand, struggled with the brutality of the situation, illustrating the vast difference in their life experiences. Despite this, Gabimaru protected her in the midst of battle without even realizing it demonstrated his underlying capacity for empathy.

Unexpected alliances formed

Yuzuriha and her Asaemon executioner, Yamada Asaemon Genji, made a dramatic entrance in this Jigokuraku episode 4, saving Gabimaru from the strange creatures. Despite his initial mistrust of Yuzuriha, the kunoichi of Keishu, Gabimaru agreed to work with Yuzuriha, who shared valuable information about the island's creatures and their mysterious connection to the human-faced butterflies. Yuzuriha was shown to have two Asaemon executioners, Genji and Senta. The latter was her actual executioner, and she trapped Asaemon Genji with her flirting.

This alliance signaled a shift in dynamics as the characters realized that cooperation might be their best chance of survival. However, Gabimaru's insistence on not fully trusting his new allies kept the tension high, leaving viewers to wonder how long this alliance would last. This is because Yuzuriha’s actual face has already been revealed, which showed how much she could lie and do to survive.

Toma and Chobei's deadly resolve

Jigokuraku episode 4 also introduced two new characters and delved into the backstory of Toma and Aza Chobei, shedding light on their tragic past and their unbreakable bond as brothers. They were the sons of a samurai, but due to their father's deed, they had to face the consequences.

When Toma joined the bandit and got caught at the hands of the authorities, his younger brother Chobei became an Asaemon executioner to save his older brother. Their character traits were depicted through the monstrous adversaries they fought on the island. Chobei demonstrated his adaptability and ruthlessness by slaughtering the creatures in a fit of rage.

Their resolve to eliminate all monsters and criminals on the island and claim the elixir for themselves further complicated an already precarious situation. As more characters reveal their true intentions, it remains to be seen how their actions will impact the delicate balance of power on the island.

Final thoughts

Jigokuraku episode 4 delivered an action-packed experience that kept viewers on the edge of their seats, with the creator getting appreciation from anime fans. The episode masterfully balanced intense battles, character development, and the formation of unlikely alliances, all while maintaining a sense of foreboding as new threats continued to emerge.

As the series progresses, it will be fascinating to see how the relationships between the characters evolve and what challenges they will face next. With each episode, the series continues to captivate viewers with its intricate storytelling, stunning visuals, and unforgettable characters. Jigokuraku episode 4 has set the stage for even more thrilling adventures to come in this gripping tale of survival, ambition, and the lengths people will go to achieve their desires.

