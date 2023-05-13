Hell's Paradise episode 8: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Hell's Paradise episode 8 is set to be released on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime adaptation of Yuji Kaku’s dark fantasy-based shonen manga has already garnered much attention from fans around the world. As the series delves more into the story of Gabimaru the Hollow’s adventure, excitement and suspense among fans also increase.

In Hell's Paradise episode 7, Toma and Chobei encounter a mysterious shape-shifting enemy, while Gabimaru captures a young girl named Mei, only to be attacked by a tree monster. After realizing Mei is just an ordinary girl, Gabimaru and Yuzuriha cautiously follow the tree monster, who offers to guide them to the elixir's rumored location.

Back in the village, Gabimaru, Mei, and Sagiri bond during a shared bath, where Gabimaru advises Mei on her marking. As they return, Sagiri notices changes in Gabimaru's character, hinting at his personal growth and evolving journey on the island.

Hell's Paradise episode 8: Nurugai and Shion is likely to get the attention of one of the Tensen

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Hell's Paradise episode 8 is scheduled to air on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 11:00 pm in Japan. It will also stream in Japan on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hikari TV. Moreover, it will be available on Crunchyroll to watch globally an hour later.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of Hell's Paradise episode 8

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7:00 am, Saturday, May 20

Central Standard Time (CST): 9:00 am, Saturday, May 20

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10:00 am, Saturday, May 20

British Standard Time (GMT): 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 20

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 4:00 pm, Saturday, May 20

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Saturday, May 20

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12:00 am, Sunday, May 21

A brief recap of Hell's Paradise episode 7

In Hell's Paradise episode 7, Toma and Chobei encounter a mysterious woman who transforms into a man and declares their demise. Meanwhile, Gabimaru captures a young girl spying on them but is attacked by a tree monster. He decides to chase after the girl, leaving the monster to his companions.

As Gabimaru catches up to her, he is surprised by her strength and uses vines to capture her. However, when she starts crying, he realizes she is just an ordinary girl. Yuzuriha joins them and they are approached by the tree monster, who offers to guide them to the village where the elixir is rumored to be found. They decide to follow but remain cautious about the dangers they may face.

Back in the village, Gabimaru unintentionally walks in on the girl, Mei, undressed, causing her to feel embarrassed. Later, Gabimaru and Mei, along with Sagiri, share a bath where they bond and Gabimaru advises Mei about her marking. As they return to the house, Sagiri notices changes in Gabimaru's character, hinting at his evolving journey on the island.

What to expect in Hell's Paradise episode 8?

Jak (Spider-Verse Hype) @Jak854321 Done watching episode 7 of Hell’s Paradise. Might be the least action heavy episode but they make up for it with great new characters and incredibly beautiful character moments. 9/10 Done watching episode 7 of Hell’s Paradise. Might be the least action heavy episode but they make up for it with great new characters and incredibly beautiful character moments. 9/10 https://t.co/j2grPTHgQG

In Hell's Paradise episode 8, viewers can expect an intense, action-packed episode filled with thrilling confrontations and emotionally charged moments. Tenza and Nurugai, along with Yamada Asaemon Shion, are likely to face an enigmatic and formidable foe. They will be forced to confront their deepest fears and rely on each other more than ever. The stakes will be high, as the mysterious immortal enemy threatens not only their lives but also their friendship and trust.

As the story of this season unfolds, secrets from the past will be revealed, shedding light on the characters' motivations and relationships. The suspense will mount as Tenza fights valiantly to protect his comrades, despite his own life hanging in the balance. With unpredictable twists and heart-wrenching decisions, Hell's Paradise episode 8 promises to leave viewers on the edge of their seats, anxiously anticipating what the future holds for these beloved characters.

