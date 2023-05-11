5 anime duos who can defeat Gabimaru and Sagiri from Hell's Paradise (and 5 who never could)

Hell's Paradise has grabbed the attention of the anime world since its adaptation by Mappa was announced in 2023, under the direction of Kaori Makita. The dark fantasy shonen genre, created by Yuji Kaku, has captivated fans with its intricate storytelling and compelling characters, particularly the powerful duo of Gabimaru and Sagiri. These two characters, each with their own unique skill sets and combat strategies, have faced and overcome numerous threats throughout the Hell's Paradise series.

Gabimaru, an ex-ninja turned death row inmate, and Sagiri, an executioner from Yamada Asaemon, form an unlikely partnership in their quest for the elixir of life, battling supernatural foes in the process. Their combined strength and agility, coupled with their strategic brilliance, make them a formidable pair in Hell's Paradise.

However, the vast world of anime is filled with numerous powerful duos who could potentially defeat them. Conversely, there are also duos that wouldn't stand a chance against Gabimaru and Sagiri. This article will examine five pairs from each category, offering an analysis of each matchup.

Anime duos against which the Hell's Paradise pair Gabimaru and Sagiri will struggle

1) Goku and Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z)

The dynamic duo of Goku and Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z presents a formidable challenge for Gabimaru and Sagiri. Goku and Vegeta have faced and overcome threats on a universal scale, showcasing not only their physical prowess but also their strategic acumen in the face of danger.

Their respective Saiyan abilities, coupled with their relentless training regimens, have allowed them to achieve Super Saiyan forms, granting them unfathomable strength, speed, and energy manipulation. Goku's Ultra Instinct form and Vegeta's Super Saiyan Blue Evolved form would make them highly unbeatable. Gabimaru's ninjutsu and Sagiri's swordsmanship, while impressive, would likely pale in comparison to the Saiyan duo's overwhelming power.

2) Saitama and Genos (One Punch Man)

In the realm of One Punch Man, Saitama is an individual who can defeat any enemy with a single punch. His partner, Genos, is a cyborg with destructive power and advanced technology at his disposal. Together, they form a duo that could prove too much for Gabimaru and Sagiri.

Saitama's strength is immeasurable, and his speed is unmatched. His ability to end fights with one punch is something Gabimaru and Sagiri would struggle to counter. Genos, on the other hand, possesses a wide array of advanced weaponry capable of large-scale destruction. His strategic mind, coupled with Saitama's raw power, makes this duo a fearsome force.

3) Meliodas and Ban (Seven Deadly Sins)

Meliodas, the Dragon's Sin of Wrath, and Ban, the Fox's Sin of Greed, from Seven Deadly Sins, form one of the most powerful duos in anime. Their powers are extraordinary, and they have honed their skills over many years of battle.

Meliodas, with his demon blood, boasts enormous strength, speed, and endurance, along with the ability to reflect any magical attack using Full Counter. His Assault Mode, which reveals his true demonic nature, multiplies his already exceptional abilities many times over. Ban, meanwhile, has the power of immortality and Snatch, a technique that allows him to steal physical attributes from his enemies.

In a battle against Gabimaru and Sagiri from the Hell's Paradise series, Meliodas and Ban would likely emerge victorious. Their combined strength, speed, and unique abilities would provide a tremendous challenge to the Hell's Paradise duo. Furthermore, Ban's immortality and Meliodas' regeneration ability would make them incredibly difficult to kill, giving them a distinct advantage in a prolonged battle.

4) Luffy and Zoro (One Piece)

Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro from One Piece are a potent combination of raw strength and unmatched swordsmanship. Luffy, with his Devil Fruit abilities, possesses the strength and endurance to challenge the strongest foes, while his ability to stretch his body makes him a hard target.

Zoro, on the other hand, is a master swordsman capable of wielding three swords at once. His physical strength and endurance, along with his precise and powerful sword techniques, make him a formidable opponent. Against Gabimaru and Sagiri, Luffy and Zoro's combined strength, resilience, and battle experience would present a significant challenge.

5) Naruto and Sasuke (Naruto)

Naruto and Sasuke, the iconic duo from Naruto, have faced and overcome numerous foes over their series' history. Their combined abilities, including Naruto's Nine-Tails power and Sasuke's Sharingan, would likely outmatch Gabimaru and Sagiri.

Naruto's Rasengan, Shadow Clones, and Sage Mode, combined with Sasuke's Amaterasu, Genjutsu, and Susanoo, provide a wide array of attack and defense options. Their teamwork, honed over numerous battles, also gives them a tactical edge. Despite Gabimaru's ninjutsu and Sagiri's swordsmanship, Naruto and Sasuke would probably win thanks to their superior abilities and teamwork.

Anime duos that Hell's Paradise's Gabimaru and Sagiri can defeat

1) Ash and Pikachu (Pokémon)

Ash Ketchum and his trusted partner, Pikachu, from Pokémon, while beloved, would stand little chance against Gabimaru and Sagiri. Ash's tactical acumen and Pikachu's electric attacks have seen them through numerous Pokémon battles, but they lack the power and versatility to challenge the Hell's Paradise duo.

Even Pikachu's most powerful electric attacks would likely prove ineffective against Gabimaru's nimble agility and Sagiri's swordsmanship. Furthermore, Ash and Pikachu's reliance on the rules of Pokémon battles would limit their tactics in the unrestricted combat of Hell's Paradise.

2) Eren and Mikasa (Attack on Titan)

Eren Jaeger and Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan, despite their exceptional combat skills and determination, would struggle against Gabimaru and Sagiri. Gabimaru's agility and speed would likely be able to outmaneuver Eren's Titan form, despite its formidable nature.

Mikasa, a master of the Maneuver Gear and an excellent hand-to-hand combatant, would struggle to land a decisive blow against the nimble Gabimaru or the skilled swordswoman Sagiri from Hell's Paradise series. Despite their courage and tenacity, Eren and Mikasa would be at a distinct disadvantage in this matchup.

3) Tanjiro and Nezuko (Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer, despite their impressive abilities and strong bond, would face a significant challenge in Gabimaru and Sagiri from Hell's Paradise series. Tanjiro's Water Breathing techniques and Nezuko's Blood Demon Art are formidable, but may not match up against Gabimaru and Sagiri's sheer power and combat experience.

Gabimaru's ninjutsu and Sagiri's sword skills would provide a counter to Tanjiro's swordsmanship, while Nezuko's demon abilities would likely be matched by Gabimaru's inhuman agility and resilience. The Kamado siblings would likely struggle to overcome the Hell's Paradise duo.

4) Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia)

Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, and Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia are talented young heroes with powerful quirks. Deku's One For All grants him incredible strength and speed, while Bakugo's Explosion quirk allows him to create powerful blasts from his hands.

While both possess significant combat potential, they may not be enough to overcome the battle-hardened duo of Gabimaru and Sagiri. The Hell's Paradise pair's experience in dealing with supernatural forces and their strategic prowess would likely give them the upper hand in this matchup.

5) Natsu Dragneel and Gray Fullbuster (Fairy Tail)

Natsu, a fire mage, and Gray, an ice mage, from Fairy Tail possess powerful magical abilities that make them powerful fighters. However, they may struggle against the seasoned warriors Gabimaru and Sagiri.

Gabimaru's ninjutsu techniques and Yamada Asaemon Sagiri's swordsmanship would likely prove to be challenging for Natsu and Gray, as the Hell's Paradise pair have faced and defeated supernatural threats that surpass those found in the Fairy Tail universe. Their ability to adapt to various combat situations would give them an advantage against Natsu's fire magic and Gray's ice magic.

