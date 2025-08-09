Here me out, Boruto anime's return under Pierrot won't be as bad as you may think

Anime fans have been speculating about Boruto's probable comeback under Studio Pierrot, and despite the pessimistic forecasts that have been circulating on social media, there is actually cause for hope.Fans of the original Boruto: Naruto Next Generations longed for the heyday of Naruto's greatest moments because of the show's weekly scheduling, never-ending filler arcs, and uneven animation quality. But since the series paused, the terrain has changed significantly.The studio has shown a renewed dedication to quality over quantity with Pierrot's recent success in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and the possible participation of Pierrot Films. The question isn't whether the anime will return, but whether this second chance will finally deliver the adaptation that both the manga and its fanbase deserve.Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.The Pierrot Films factor: A game-changer for Boruto's production qualityWhile there's no official confirmation that Pierrot Films will exclusively handle Tominaga production line projects, the studio's recent track record suggests a strategic pivot toward premium content creation.A more sophisticated development of the franchise, Two Blue Vortex departs from the lighthearted school setting in favor of darker, more intricate storylines that are ideally suited to Pierrot Films' style of filmmaking. Aniplex's participation as an investor indicates significant financial support, which has been linked in the past to improved resource allocation and higher production values.Also read: Ikemoto illustrates the different aspects of love with Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20The new adaptation may benefit from the same careful planning and seasonal scheduling that made Bleach's comeback such a huge success, according to industry insiders who have alluded to major changes in the production pipeline.Seasonal format: The key to Boruto's redemptionKAMS @KAMS110300LINK@k_munarim First there's no confirmation yet Pierrot Film is only for Tominaga production line projects, Second TBV is a matured series that fit for Pierrot Film right now. Also i talk some people who work for animation industry today and Aniplex also invested on TBV rn so changes are highThe shift from weekly to seasonal production represents perhaps the most crucial factor in the potential redemption arc. Weekly scheduling demands forced the animation team to compromise on visual consistency and pad episodes with filler content in the original series.These constraints would be removed by a seasonal approach, which would enable tighter storytelling that closely adheres to the manga's rhythm while upholding greater animation standards for every episode. From Attack on Titan's last seasons to Demon Slayer's steady quality upkeep, this structure has worked well for innumerable anime adaptations.Also read: Boruto fandom dubs Sarada &quot;Queen of the Uchiha&quot; after Two Blue Vortex chapter 21This method works especially well for Two Blue Vortex's mature themes and action-packed scenes, which call for the kind of meticulous choreography and intricate animation that weekly production just cannot provide.Final thoughtsBoruto as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)The stars are aligning for the series's triumphant return in ways that seemed impossible just two years ago. Pierrot's redemption through Bleach proves the studio can deliver when given proper resources and scheduling freedom, while the darker direction of Two Blue Vortex offers rich material that plays to the studio's strengths.Aniplex's investment and Pierrot Films' possible involvement point to a significant dedication to quality that was lacking during the most problematic parts of the first run.Given the problems of the first adaptation, skepticism is reasonable, but the combination of better production conditions, seasonal formatting, and more engaging source material makes for a successful resurgence. Boruto may surprise everyone by living up to the Uzumaki legacy when he returns.Also readJura may have shown a way for Sasuke to regenerate his Rinnegan in Two Blue VortexKawaki's attack on Jura in Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 has fans screaming &quot;WE ARE SO BACK&quot;Two Blue Vortex's title does refer to a character (but not how fans think)