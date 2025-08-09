  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Here me out, Boruto anime's return under Pierrot won't be as bad as you may think

Here me out, Boruto anime's return under Pierrot won't be as bad as you may think

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 09, 2025 21:30 GMT
Here me out, Boruto anime
Here me out, Boruto anime's return under Pierrot won't be as bad as you may think (Image via Shueisha)

Anime fans have been speculating about Boruto's probable comeback under Studio Pierrot, and despite the pessimistic forecasts that have been circulating on social media, there is actually cause for hope.

Ad

Fans of the original Boruto: Naruto Next Generations longed for the heyday of Naruto's greatest moments because of the show's weekly scheduling, never-ending filler arcs, and uneven animation quality. But since the series paused, the terrain has changed significantly.

The studio has shown a renewed dedication to quality over quantity with Pierrot's recent success in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and the possible participation of Pierrot Films. The question isn't whether the anime will return, but whether this second chance will finally deliver the adaptation that both the manga and its fanbase deserve.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

The Pierrot Films factor: A game-changer for Boruto's production quality

Ad

While there's no official confirmation that Pierrot Films will exclusively handle Tominaga production line projects, the studio's recent track record suggests a strategic pivot toward premium content creation.

A more sophisticated development of the franchise, Two Blue Vortex departs from the lighthearted school setting in favor of darker, more intricate storylines that are ideally suited to Pierrot Films' style of filmmaking. Aniplex's participation as an investor indicates significant financial support, which has been linked in the past to improved resource allocation and higher production values.

Ad

Also read: Ikemoto illustrates the different aspects of love with Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20

The new adaptation may benefit from the same careful planning and seasonal scheduling that made Bleach's comeback such a huge success, according to industry insiders who have alluded to major changes in the production pipeline.

Seasonal format: The key to Boruto's redemption

Ad

The shift from weekly to seasonal production represents perhaps the most crucial factor in the potential redemption arc. Weekly scheduling demands forced the animation team to compromise on visual consistency and pad episodes with filler content in the original series.

These constraints would be removed by a seasonal approach, which would enable tighter storytelling that closely adheres to the manga's rhythm while upholding greater animation standards for every episode. From Attack on Titan's last seasons to Demon Slayer's steady quality upkeep, this structure has worked well for innumerable anime adaptations.

Ad

Also read: Boruto fandom dubs Sarada "Queen of the Uchiha" after Two Blue Vortex chapter 21

This method works especially well for Two Blue Vortex's mature themes and action-packed scenes, which call for the kind of meticulous choreography and intricate animation that weekly production just cannot provide.

Final thoughts

Boruto as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)
Boruto as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

The stars are aligning for the series's triumphant return in ways that seemed impossible just two years ago. Pierrot's redemption through Bleach proves the studio can deliver when given proper resources and scheduling freedom, while the darker direction of Two Blue Vortex offers rich material that plays to the studio's strengths.

Ad

Aniplex's investment and Pierrot Films' possible involvement point to a significant dedication to quality that was lacking during the most problematic parts of the first run.

Given the problems of the first adaptation, skepticism is reasonable, but the combination of better production conditions, seasonal formatting, and more engaging source material makes for a successful resurgence. Boruto may surprise everyone by living up to the Uzumaki legacy when he returns.

Also read

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunita N. Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications