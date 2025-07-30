Jura may have shown a way for Sasuke to regenerate his Rinnegan in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Recent events in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex have generated new conjecture on long-standing fan theories, most notably the notion that Sasuke Uchiha would regain his Rinnegan. The fascinating incident in chapter 24, where Jura, a powerful Shinju creature, almost instantly regenerates a lost eye, casts doubt on the Divine Tree's root structure's capacity to support both physical regeneration and ocular restoration.The tragedy of Sasuke's Rinnegan, which was taken by Borushiki during the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations arc—a loss that fans have long mourned—may be resolved by this brief event in the story.Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.Could the Shinju's regenerative powers restore Sasuke’s Rinnegan in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?In the pivotal battle between Jura and Kawaki, the latter delivers a powerful blow that damages Jura's eye. What happens next is just astounding: Jura regenerates a new eye in a matter of seconds. Although his distinct physiology as a Shinju may be the cause of this regeneration, the visual focus on the process seems purposeful.Particularly in light of the Shinju's connections to chakra, wood-style jutsu, and Hashirama cells. The root system of the Shinju, a living manifestation of the Divine Tree, is directly responsible for this regeneration. It may serve as a medium for cellular memory or even ocular reconstruction.Also read: Kawaki's attack on Jura in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 has fans screaming &quot;WE ARE SO BACK&quot;If Jura can regrow a powerful eye through this method, could Sasuke tap into a similar system? It’s a tantalizing possibility. Currently, Sasuke’s whereabouts remain mysterious in Two Blue Vortex, with hints that he may be imprisoned within a tree—a fate that Moegi and others have suffered.According to this hypothesis, Sasuke's eye could be restored by rearranging the Shinju's root structure or even by using the soul-thorn concept, which is used to confine strong shinobi, when Jura is defeated. This would fit nicely with the series' rich history, which includes cellular regeneration, karma, and spiritual imprisonment, rather than being a deus ex machina.Also read: Boruto Two Blue Vortex's title does refer to a character (but not how fans think)Moegi’s evolving role and the poetic potential of Sasuke’s Rinnegan restorationAnother key player here is Moegi, a character with hidden potential. Her escape and evolution, now combined with the biology of the Shinju, may provide her with hitherto unheard-of knowledge about wood-style and the healing qualities of the Divine Tree.Moegi may be able to help restore or repair Sasuke's lost Rinnegan by joining forces with her old allies, particularly if she can deliberately control the Shinju's roots. This would enable the Rinnegan to reappear without the need for plot-forcing it into being or external implants.Also read: Boruto fandom dubs Sarada &quot;Queen of the Uchiha&quot; after Two Blue Vortex chapter 21Thematically, Sasuke's path would have poetic symmetry if his eye were restored. Regaining the Rinnegan via a natural, chakra-bound manner, as opposed to technology or surgery, would highlight his special connection to the spiritual forces at work, especially after he had given up so much to defend others.Moreover, it would reinforce the importance of nature, karma, and sacrifice, all of which are central themes in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.Also read: Ikemoto illustrates the different aspects of love with Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20Final thoughtsIn conclusion, Jura’s on-panel eye regeneration is more than just a display of power; it may be a narrative breadcrumb pointing toward Sasuke’s eventual restoration. With Moegi’s evolving abilities, the mysterious properties of the Shinju root system, and Sasuke’s own entanglement in this biological web, there’s a compelling, lore-driven path toward the return of his Rinnegan.While it remains a theory for now, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex continues to masterfully blend foreshadowing and fan expectation, keeping viewers eager to see what happens next.Also readBoruto: Two Blue Vortex may have teased Hidari's betrayal with chapter 19Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has found its mojo with the &quot;unpredictable&quot; plotFans in splits as Ryu breaks the fourth wall in Two Blue Vortex chapter 18Boruto: Two Blue Vortex just proved its MANGA Plus achievement wasn't a joke