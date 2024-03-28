High Card Season 2 ending explained: Did San Galgano succeed in slaying Joker?

With Tilt being revealed as Finn’s older brother, Flann Oldman, the eagerness and excitement for the High Card season 2 finale skyrocketed. Since the beginning of the anime, the mystery of the Oldman family massacre has been a major plot hole throughout the storyline until the penultimate installment of the sequel, where Tilt’s actual truth shook the narrative.

Although it was Flann who picked the King of Spades for himself and gifted the Two of Spades X-Playing card to Finn, he didn’t know his life could turn into a living nightmare. Despite being the owner of his card, Flann was being used by the spirited entity whose only goal was to defeat the Joker card and its player. However, the Black Night remained unsuccessful once again

San Galgano fails miserably after losing his host in High Card season 2

As seen in High Card Season 2, After arriving at the coronation, San Galgano, aka the Black Knight, rampaged through the kingdom’s military and destroyed heavy artillery like they were nothing. Eventually, Wendy arrived at the scene, but she soon realized the power difference positioned her on the losing side. For the first time in the series, Wendy sought help from Love-P.

The menacing A of Spades spirit gave San Galgano a tough time, and it became a truly enthralling battle. However, the San Galgano remained unyielding, even when he was attacked with a barrage of missiles. Finally, Finn arrived with Chris and tried his best to make his voice reach out to Flann who was trapped inside the thick armor of San Galgano.

Unfortunately, the San Galgano’s grasp on his host was too strong, so Finn’s deliberate attempts proved to be powerless. Somehow, the former made it to the secret labyrinth where the King of Fourlands was making preparations to activate the Jokjer card that would separate the X-Playing cards from their players.

Finn and Chris needed help in stopping San Galgano. They decided to go with Plan B, where Chris willingly got eaten by the entity, only to retrieve the source, the King of Spades, from within. This move stripped San Galgano’s spirit off Flann, but still, they weren't separated completely.

While San Galgano was once again taking over Flann, Finn had no choice but to kill his older brother. Finn was devastated after making one of the most difficult yet heartbreaking decisions of his life, which ultimately defeated any chance of reuniting with his only family. Finn’s choice also defeated San Galgano’s golden opportunity to slay the Joker.

What happened to Flann Oldman at the end of High Card season 2

Flann met his end after Finn shot him in the head. As seen in the previous installments, San Galgano’s abilities often healed any injuries that Flann took. To reach the goal, the entity had to keep its host alive despite draining him of his life force. As witnessed in the High Card season 2 finale, Plan B proved that there was no way to separate San Galgano from its host.

Finn realized that he was now burdened with the difficult choice of ending Flann’s life so he could save the world from San Galgano’s wrath. After Flann’s death, Finn once again entered the peculiar dimension where he saw his brother approaching Lala Valdenklein.

Finn also saw the exact memories he had with his older brother when he gifted him the Two of Spades X-Playing card. It had been really heartbreaking to see that the Oldman brothers, reuniting after a long time, didn’t get to bid a proper farewell to each other.

In the final moments of High Card season 2 episode 12, it was seen that Finn visited Flann and Burst’s resting place to pay his respects. During Bernard's narration, as the credits rolled, he revealed that as the police didn’t recover Tilt/Flann’s body, his death remained unconfirmed.

What happened to Pinochle's Old Maid branch at the end of High Card season 2

Once again, the titular organization was back on track, burdened with more responsibilities to safeguard the people of Fourlands. Sugar caught Noah red-handed when he tried to kill his brother, Louis, for the throne. After his truth got out, it cast a shadow on the future of the Fourland monarchy, where the people of the nation continued their protests, demanding an end to autocracy.

Given the current situation, Theodore gave Leo the orders to establish new guidelines, as with the royal family being in a pickle, they had no choice but to take matters into their own hands. This means that High Card is likely going to secure the X-Playing cards instead of the royal family. As players continue to wreak havoc, the High Card will be in business indefinitely.

