High Card Season 2 Episode 12: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

High Card Season 2 Episode 12 will be aired on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8 pm JST on AT-X and other respective broadcasting stations in Japan. With the latest episode, the anime finally revealed the long-awaited answers to Finn’s nightmare, a major plot hole throughout the series. The unanticipated revelation has certainly caught fans off-guard by revealing how Finn’s parents died.

With the penultimate episode setting the stage for the grand finale, the High Card fans have once again assembled, eagerly waiting for the ultimate showdown between the two brothers. Follow along with the article to learn more about High Card season 2 episode 12.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for High Card Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

High Card Season 2 Episode 12 release date and time for all regions

With no change to its schedule, High Card Season 2 Episode 12, or the grand finale of the sequel, will be released worldwide this Monday, March 25, 2024, around 3:30 am PT. Due to the inclusion of English subtitles, the episode will arrive thirty minutes after its initial release in Japan.

The release dates and times for High Card Season 2 Episode 12 for all regions with their corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, March 25, 2024 3:30 am Central Time Monday, March 25, 2024 5:30 am Eastern Time Monday, March 25, 2024 6:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 25, 2024 11:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, March 25, 2024 5:00 pm Central European Time Monday, March 25, 2024 12:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday, March 25, 2024 10:00 pm

Where to watch High Card Season 2 Episode 12

High Card Season 2 Episode 12 and all the series' preceding installments will be available to stream on Crunchyroll for audiences outside Japan. Fans in the U.S. can watch the anime on Crunchyroll and have the option to watch both seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

A brief recap of High Card Season 2 Episode 11

After arriving at Fourlands’ place, Theodore, alongside his son, begged the king to stop the coronation due to the inevitable threat of San Galgano. The king didn’t want to heed their requests, and all of a sudden, Theodore passed out. While Theodore was under treatment, Leo learned that Chris and Burst headed out to rescue Finn from San Galgano.

The King trapped Leo and others inside the palace and wanted them to surrender all cards. The King told his elder son that he would play the Joker card at the coronation to break the links between the cards and their owners. Chris and Burst encountered Sugar, who wanted to tag along with them. She eventually revealed to them that the royal family was responsible for Yong’s murder.

Elsewhere, Finn found himself in a place that seemed too identical to his actual home from his childhood. Before waking up from his deep slumber, Finn relived what truly transpired during his childhood and saw the actual perpetrators behind his parents, who turned out to be Ban and Zenon. The Klondikes were after Tilt because he stole the San Galgano card.

After waking up, Finn found himself sitting in front of Tilt, who revealed himself as Flann Oldman, his older brother. Finn was skeptical about believing in Tilt. After Burst and Chris arrived, Tilt was enraged that the two of them had disturbed the reunion of the Oldman brothers.

After activating his card, Tilt impaled Chris with his sword and told Finn to return back to his actual family. While Tilt headed out to slay the Joker, burst combined her abilities with X-Hand to revive Chris.

What to expect from High Card Season 2 Episode 12

High Card Season 2 Episode 12 is titled 'Last Shot,' which will see the battle between the Oldman brothers. The finale will also see the High Card members unite to stand against the royal family, which has been proven to be corrupt for power and wealth.

As Lala wished, Finn is likely to destroy the cards or let Sugar seize them for good. This sequel’s ending will also answer whether the storyline continue or if this will be the end of roads for the poker-themed goodness.

