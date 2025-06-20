Himawari is a Jinchuriki that the Naruto world has never seen before

Jinchūriki play a significant role in Naruto. From the titular character being a Jinchūriki to one of the earliest villains, Gaara, also being a Jinchūriki, the Naruto world paved the way for their emergence. When Naruto Shippuden started, the importance of the Jinchūriki became more prominent.

Viewers came to understand that the Jinchūriki were not merely power-ups but rather distinct entities existing within their hosts. They were often used as weapons by the villages they inhabited. Due to the widespread destruction caused by many Jinchūriki, they are often despised by the villages in which they live.

Gaara faced numerous assassination attempts despite being the Kage’s son, and the villagers shunned Naruto. However, some Jinchūriki changed their status by subduing their tailed beasts, achieving great feats for their villages with their newly acquired abilities.

The newest Jinchūriki in Two Blue Vortex is Himawari, and she is unlike anything seen before in the Narutoverse. She is a Jinchūriki who emerged without the use of any sealing jutsu, meaning that Kurama is fused with her. This is why Himawari is different from every other Jinchūriki in Naruto.

Why is Himawari different from any Jinchuriki in the entire Naruto

Daemon was the first person to notice the existence of Kurama in Himawari (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jinchuriki are humans who have/had a Tailed Beast sealed inside them. The first Jinchuriki in the entire Narutoverse is Hagoromo Otsutsuki, who had the Ten Tails sealed inside him.

Hagoromo was responsible for the creation of the other Tailed Beasts by splitting the Ten Tails into fragments. The Hidden Villages eventually hunted the Tailed Beasts to turn them into weapons. This pursuit made the Tailed Beasts violent, and when they were sealed inside humans, their malevolent urges seeped into the psyche of their vessels.

Himawari's roots can be traced back to the original jinchuriki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the Boruto saga, the era of inter-village wars has come to an end, as all the villages united in Shippuden to address the threat posed by Madara. This unity reduced the needs of the Jinchuriki, as villages no longer needed to fight against each other. Consequently, Tailed Beasts no longer need to be sealed into Shinobi.

Himawari is a different case, as the entire Narutoverse has not seen a Jinchuriki who hasn’t been sealed into a human. There have been instances of pseudo-Jinchuriki, such as the Gold and Silver brothers and Sora. However, none of these individuals had access to Kurama like Himawari does. According to Kurama, he and Himawari are one; this forms a new species—a Jinchuriki and human hybrid.

What does Himawari’s existence mean going forward?

Himawari fighting Jura in Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Himawari’s existence signifies that the age of the Jinchuriki is far from over. In the battle against the Shinju, the Jinchuriki may play a role they haven't taken on since the Allied war. The only difference will be that they will stand alongside the Shinobi, and they will be committed to protecting Earth from extraterrestrial threats.

Kurama will likely grow alongside Himawari, as his form in the manga is that of a child. This could be a positive sign for both Himawari and Kurama. There is a possibility that they can harness an ability that has never been seen.

Final thoughts

Himawari being a different type of Jinchuriki is not surprising. It demonstrates how Ikemoto is gradually transforming Kishimoto's creations into his world in Boruto. Now, with Kurama's emergence in Two Blue Vortex, both sides (good and bad) are poised to be more balanced.

For a long time, all the firepower in the series has rested in the hands of the Shinju and Code. Now, Kurama’s appearance in Himawari levels the playing field.

