Becoming a Shinju is the path to ultimate power in Boruto (& Thorn Soul Bulbs are the key)

Boruto has established that the Shinju clones exist thanks to the Thorn Soul Bulbs, and they are the ones that could be a pivotal plot point moving forward. This could be shown through the way that the claw grimes absorb the essence of the people and are sent to the God Tree, resulting in the creation of the aforementioned Shinju. But there could be a catch to this in order to get ultimate power.

On paper, it could be feasible for a person to get the Thorn Soul Bulb and unite it with the victim so he or she can regain their soul, which is part of Boruto's goal at the moment. If that proves to be the case, there is an argument to be made that the person is going to gain the Shinju's powers, abilities, and memories, resulting in a massive boost in strength.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Explaining how the Thorn Soul Bulb in Boruto is the path to gaining tremendous strength

Some of the people whose souls created the Shinju (Image via Studio Pierrot and Shueisha)

The Shinju clones were created based on the souls of certain people, with the most notorious example being that Hidari is based on Sasuke Uchiha. Furthermore, when Hidari himself was defeated in the previous arc, it shows his Thorn Soul Bulb, which could be viewed as the heart of these creatures and has the essence of the person they originate from merged with the chakra of the God Tree.

Therefore, it could be assumed that the Shinju clones have to be defeated and the Thorn Soul Bulb has to be absorbed by the original person in question, which seems to be Mikio Ikemoto's vision at the moment. If that proves to be the case, there is an argument to be made that these characters would become a lot more powerful if they got the strength and abilities of these creatures.

This is particularly telling in the case of Sasuke, especially considering how he was still quite strong but had become weaker because of the loss of his Rinnegan. If he gains the powers of Hidari thanks to the Thorn Soul Bulb, this could make a major difference in the story.

The ramifications

The protagonist and Jura (Image via Studio Pierrot and Shueisha)

A running issue that the story has had in recent years is that Boruto has become so powerful that only very few characters in the series can assist him in the battle against the Shinju. This is evidenced by the fact that Jura is on a completely different scale to the rest of the cast and only the protagonist can keep up with him to a degree, so it makes the story a bit more predictable.

However, the variable of the Thorn Soul Bulb going back to the original people could have a bit of an impact, especially with the aforementioned example of Sasuke. Furthermore, there is an argument to be made that these objects could also help other individuals to become stronger, although that is a different theory altogether.

Final thoughts

All in all, this idea regarding the Thorn Soul Bulbs is quite interesting because it could give this element another angle in the story and also boost the powers of other characters in Boruto. However, as is the case for most theories, fans need to take this with a grain of salt.

