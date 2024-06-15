Himawari's Rasengan-swirl to her Tailed Beast Bomb turns Minato's dream into reality in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex 

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 11 is all set to be released on June 21, 2024, and the tension is palpable. The previous chapter showed Inojin potentially dying from Jura’s attacks and Himawari was trying to tap into Kurama’s chakra during this fight. Spoilers from the upcoming chapter have been making their rounds on the internet.

These spoilers have the entire fanbase talking about Himawari because she has managed to perform a technique that is not only impressive but is also carrying Minato and Naruto’s legacies.

Based on what was shown in the sneak peek, it seems like Himawari managed to add her own twist to an existing technique. This technique in a way made Minato’s dream a reality. Let’s understand the technique that Himawari employed during the fight against Jura and how it is related to Minato.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from chapter 11 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex which hasn’t been released at the time of writing.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 11 will showcase one of Himawari’s most powerful moves

Himawari uses Kurama's chakra to create a Tailed Beast Bomb (Image via Shueisha)

The technique that Himawari will employ in chapter 11 of the manga series is the Tailed Beast Bomb. This is a technique that every Jinchuriki attempted to use on the battlefield owing to its explosive abilities. However, the Tailed Beast Bomb that Himawari created in the sneak peek seem a little different to the existing Tailed Beast Bomb.

One could see a swirl-like motion in the Tailed Beast Bomb’s formation, highlighting the potential use of a Rasengan-like swirl to the existing technique. This was only done by Kaguya Otsutsuki with her Ten-Tailed Beast since other Tailed Beast Bombs didn't have the swirl-like motion during their formation.

Minato created the Rasengan after observing the Tailed Beast Bomb. He wanted to create a technique that mimicked a Tailed Beast move and decided to use the rotational movement of the chakra as the basic principle of the technique. Thus came the Rasengan, the move that Naruto took and pushed the boundaries by creating various alternatives.

Minato created the Rasengan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Himawari managed to achieve things that would make her one of, if not the most talented shinobis in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex series. She became the Nine-Tailed Beast Jinchuriki and also happens to be the most compatible host for Kurama as well.

This means that she already has the potential to surpass the likes of Naruto Uzumaki. She already created a Tailed Beast Bomb at a very young age and appears to have added a Rasengan-like swirl to the existing technique.

This pushed the very boundaries of the technique and it will be interesting to see its efficacy against the likes of Jura. Himawari has now found a way to sync with Kurama and utilize his chakra during a battle. Since she is young, her ability to learn and adapt on the fly is quite high. This particular matchup will surely improve her abilities as a shinobi.

The Tailed Beast Bomb seems to be just the beginning and Masashi Kishimoto is allowing Himawari to grow as a character. She is carrying Naruto and Minato’s legacies, and she will go on to become an impressive shinobi as time progresses.

