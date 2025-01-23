  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Honey Lemon Soda episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more

By Anupam Barua
Modified Jan 23, 2025 20:30 GMT
Honey Lemon Soda episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via J.C Staff)
Honey Lemon Soda episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via J.C Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4 will premiere on January 30, 2025, at 12.55 am JST. It will be one of the few Shoujo anime of the Winter 2025 anime season to be released.

Multiple networks in Japan, including Animax and Fuji TV, will broadcast the episode. The series will primarily adapt the Honey Lemon Soda manga and will be Winter 2025's premier Shoujo romance anime. The series is currently being animated by J.C. Staff and previously received a live-action adaptation in 2021.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Honey Lemon Soda episodes 2 and 3.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4: Release date and time

also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4 will be released at 12.55 am JST on Thursday, January 30, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series will primarily adapt the Honey Lemon Soda manga and have a single cour spanning 12 episodes. The streaming times in various time zones are as follows:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Standard Time07:55 amWednesdayJanuary 29, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10:55 amWednesdayJanuary 29, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time03:55 pmWednesdayJanuary 29, 2025
Central Standard Time09:55 amWednesdayJanuary 29, 2025
Indian Standard Time09:25 pmWednesdayJanuary 29, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:55 pmWednesdayJanuary 29, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time01:25 amThursdayJanuary 30, 2025

Where to watch Honey Lemon Soda episode 4?

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4 will be broadcast on Fuji TV and other Japanese networks. For Japanese audiences, the anime will also be available to stream on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, international streaming will be limited to Aniplus Asia, BiliBili, and Crunchyroll.

A brief recap of Honey Lemon Soda episode 3

Kai and Ishimori as shown in Honey Lemon Soda episode 3 (Image via J.C Staff)
Kai and Ishimori as shown in Honey Lemon Soda episode 3 (Image via J.C Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 3 began with a flashback of Ishimori's first encounter with Kai, whose words of encouragement led her to her current high school. The story then transitioned to a classroom seat lottery, where Ishimori, feeling urgency, asked Ayumi to be her friend. To her surprise, Ayumi already assumed they were friends, making Ishimori realize the importance of expressing her feelings.

The seat arrangement separated Ayumi from Seto, whom she liked, prompting Ishimori to offer her seat so they could sit together. This left Ishimori seated between Kai and Tomoya. Gradually, the class warmed up to Ishimori, influenced by Kai’s consistent praise.

After one class, Kai disappeared, and Ishimori found him napping in an abandoned storage room. She returned his hat, and Kai shared that his frequent bedhead led to his habit of wearing hats. The episode ended with the class on a field trip, where they got lost in the mountains, with Ishimori serving as their tour guide.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4: What to expect?

Ishimori as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)
Ishimori as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4 will mainly adapt past the second half of chapter 5 and focus on Ishimori trying to comfort all her classmates after getting lost in the mountains.

Although episode 3 portrayed the situation as a deliberate attempt to bully Ishimori, episode 4 will reveal the actual scenario and bring Kai and Ishimori even closer. Episode 3 adapted the second half of chapter 3, the entirety of chapter 4, and the first half of chapter 5. Fans wanting to progress with the story can start reading from chapter 5.

Related links-

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी