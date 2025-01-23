Honey Lemon Soda episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4 will premiere on January 30, 2025, at 12.55 am JST. It will be one of the few Shoujo anime of the Winter 2025 anime season to be released.

Multiple networks in Japan, including Animax and Fuji TV, will broadcast the episode. The series will primarily adapt the Honey Lemon Soda manga and will be Winter 2025's premier Shoujo romance anime. The series is currently being animated by J.C. Staff and previously received a live-action adaptation in 2021.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Honey Lemon Soda episodes 2 and 3.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4: Release date and time

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4 will be released at 12.55 am JST on Thursday, January 30, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series will primarily adapt the Honey Lemon Soda manga and have a single cour spanning 12 episodes. The streaming times in various time zones are as follows:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Wednesday January 29, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Wednesday January 29, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Wednesday January 29, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Wednesday January 29, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Wednesday January 29, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Wednesday January 29, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Thursday January 30, 2025

Where to watch Honey Lemon Soda episode 4?

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4 will be broadcast on Fuji TV and other Japanese networks. For Japanese audiences, the anime will also be available to stream on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, international streaming will be limited to Aniplus Asia, BiliBili, and Crunchyroll.

A brief recap of Honey Lemon Soda episode 3

Kai and Ishimori as shown in Honey Lemon Soda episode 3 (Image via J.C Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 3 began with a flashback of Ishimori's first encounter with Kai, whose words of encouragement led her to her current high school. The story then transitioned to a classroom seat lottery, where Ishimori, feeling urgency, asked Ayumi to be her friend. To her surprise, Ayumi already assumed they were friends, making Ishimori realize the importance of expressing her feelings.

The seat arrangement separated Ayumi from Seto, whom she liked, prompting Ishimori to offer her seat so they could sit together. This left Ishimori seated between Kai and Tomoya. Gradually, the class warmed up to Ishimori, influenced by Kai’s consistent praise.

After one class, Kai disappeared, and Ishimori found him napping in an abandoned storage room. She returned his hat, and Kai shared that his frequent bedhead led to his habit of wearing hats. The episode ended with the class on a field trip, where they got lost in the mountains, with Ishimori serving as their tour guide.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4: What to expect?

Ishimori as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 4 will mainly adapt past the second half of chapter 5 and focus on Ishimori trying to comfort all her classmates after getting lost in the mountains.

Although episode 3 portrayed the situation as a deliberate attempt to bully Ishimori, episode 4 will reveal the actual scenario and bring Kai and Ishimori even closer. Episode 3 adapted the second half of chapter 3, the entirety of chapter 4, and the first half of chapter 5. Fans wanting to progress with the story can start reading from chapter 5.

