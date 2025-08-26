Horikoshi's latest artwork breathes new life into the My Hero Academia fandom

The My Hero Academia was pretty ecstatic on Friday, August 22, 2025, when a new original fan art was dropped by the mangaka Kohei Horikoshi himself. The artwork was released on Friday at an exhibition, featuring the student of U.A. High School's Department of Support in Class 1-H, Mei Hatsume.Along with the new artwork, Horikoshi also left a funny comment regarding Mei's habit of not taking a bath, leaving the fandom even more amused and lightening the mood. The image was initially posted on the XCancel website by Horikoshi and later reposted on several other platforms.Horikoshi's new Mei artwork has the My Hero Academia fans rejoicingNew Art from Horikoshi byu/MarvelsGrantMan136 inBokuNoHeroAcademiaWith only 43 left for the My Hero Academia anime's final season to premiere, as indicated by Horikoshi, his recent artwork on Mei Hatsume has left the fandom both happy and laughing. While, as always, Horikoshi did an immaculate job with his art, his comedic caption with the picture on XCancel website is what overtook the fans' hearts.&quot;Thank you to everyone who came to the exhibition and to those who plan to come in the future! The PV of the anime is cool! Look forward to the anime starting in October! I'm off to take a bath!&quot;, as translated from Horikoshi's original post in JapaneseThe &quot;take a bath&quot; part of the caption is a straight-up witty reference to Mei's character. Mei is always so engaged in her work that she is rarely seen, if ever, bathing in the My Hero Academia series. Even more so, Horikoshi went further to add &quot;once every 3 days. It's summer&quot; directly in the picture, further emphasising the comedic aspect of her character.As the artwork was reposted on the r/BokuNoHeroAcademia subreddit, several fans responded with positivity while also commending Horikoshi for still keeping himself actively engaged with the series, even after the manga ended on August 5, 2024.Fans' reaction to the Mei artwork by Kohei HorikoshiThe original post on XCancel by Kohei Horikoshi (Image via XCancel/Kohei Horikoshi)As mentioned earlier, the My Hero Academia fandom was very excited by the new artwork by Kohei Horikoshi on Friday. More than the artwork itself, the fans were more ecstatic seeing Horikoshi's active involvement with the series, even after his retirement.&quot;Retirement arc Horikoshi is a different beast bro&quot;, said one fan&quot;That is the cutest Mei Hatsume art I've ever seen him draw.&quot;, added another&quot;Big Toriyama vibes in this drawing. Also stating “I’m off to take a bath” after drawing her in partícular is quite funny to me&quot;, claimed a third&quot;I'm out here rooting for the continued unemployment of a man who has entertained me for a decade&quot;, said a fourthWhat are your opinions on the new Mei Hatsume artwork by Kohei Horikoshi? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news, updates, and stories.Also read:Demon Slayer fans in awe of NuNew's Doma cosplay&quot;MAGNIFICENT&quot; - Fans in awe at the amazing Kokushibo fan art from Demon SlayerDoes Bambietta get de-zombified in Bleach? Fate explained