Demon Slayer fans in awe of NuNew's Doma cosplay

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, the official Demon Slayer X account, @DemonSlayerSc, reposted cosplay pictures of Doma by the popular Thai actor, singer, and host, Chawarin Perdpiriyawong, also known as NuNew. NuNew originally uploaded the cosplay pictures on his personal X account, @CwrNew.While several fans were in awe at how beautiful the cosplay looked, many were expecting it, knowing that NuNew was a massive fan of the Demon Slayer series, having performed the songs and actively posted about the anime. With the upcoming Infinity Castle movie featuring Doma as one of the main villains, it was perfect timing for the cosplay.NuNew's Doma cosplay leaves the Demon Slayer fandom in aweOn Thursday, August 14, 2025, the @DemonSlayerSc account on X reposted pictures of NuNew doing a Doma cosplay. The Thai actor and singer is popularly known for his acting in several television series, such as Kuea Keerati in the Cutie Pie series, and Khanin in The Next Prince. Furthermore, he is currently the co-host of the popular music show, the Thailand Music Countdown.The cosplay images have received massive optimistic support from the fans and have gained their approval. While many were awed in amazement over how great the cosplay looked, a few fans also saw it coming. NuNew is known to be a Demon Slayer fan, often posting about the anime. Last year, in December 2024, NuNew also performed the series' opening, &quot;Gurenge&quot; by LiSA, on stage.The post featured NuNew striking several iconic poses from the series in the cosplay attire. The pictures were reposted by the @DemonSlayerSc account from NuNew's account on X, @CwrNew. The fans have reacted equally to both posts, showing their unified support and approval of NuNew's Upper Rank Two demon Doma cosplay.Fans' reaction to the Doma cosplay by NuNewAs mentioned earlier, fans were pretty much in unison with their opinions regarding the cosplay by NuNew on both the original post made on his account and the repost by the @DemonSlayerSc official account. NuNew's prior affiliation as a fan of the series also boosted the fans' opinions towards a positive outlook.&quot;OWWWWW MAY GAAAWDDDDD&quot;, reacted one fan&quot;You're our favorite demon!!!&quot;, added another&quot;NuNew is a big fan of Demon Slayer. He reads the Mangas and Cover the songs. NuNew had covered &quot;Homura&quot; (Demon Slayer's OST) by LiSA in his concert in Japan.&quot;, claimed a third&quot;Yeah NuNew is incredible! Now I'm gonna watch demon slayer because of NuNew, he made me fall in love with Douma&quot;, claimed a fourth