  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Demon Slayer fans in awe of NuNew's Doma cosplay

Demon Slayer fans in awe of NuNew's Doma cosplay

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 21, 2025 00:30 GMT
Demon Slayer fans in awe of NuNew
Demon Slayer fans in awe of NuNew's Doma cosplay (Image via X/@DemonSlayerSc)

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, the official Demon Slayer X account, @DemonSlayerSc, reposted cosplay pictures of Doma by the popular Thai actor, singer, and host, Chawarin Perdpiriyawong, also known as NuNew. NuNew originally uploaded the cosplay pictures on his personal X account, @CwrNew.

Ad

While several fans were in awe at how beautiful the cosplay looked, many were expecting it, knowing that NuNew was a massive fan of the Demon Slayer series, having performed the songs and actively posted about the anime. With the upcoming Infinity Castle movie featuring Doma as one of the main villains, it was perfect timing for the cosplay.

NuNew's Doma cosplay leaves the Demon Slayer fandom in awe

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, the @DemonSlayerSc account on X reposted pictures of NuNew doing a Doma cosplay. The Thai actor and singer is popularly known for his acting in several television series, such as Kuea Keerati in the Cutie Pie series, and Khanin in The Next Prince. Furthermore, he is currently the co-host of the popular music show, the Thailand Music Countdown.

The cosplay images have received massive optimistic support from the fans and have gained their approval. While many were awed in amazement over how great the cosplay looked, a few fans also saw it coming. NuNew is known to be a Demon Slayer fan, often posting about the anime. Last year, in December 2024, NuNew also performed the series' opening, "Gurenge" by LiSA, on stage.

Ad

The post featured NuNew striking several iconic poses from the series in the cosplay attire. The pictures were reposted by the @DemonSlayerSc account from NuNew's account on X, @CwrNew. The fans have reacted equally to both posts, showing their unified support and approval of NuNew's Upper Rank Two demon Doma cosplay.

Fans' reaction to the Doma cosplay by NuNew

Ad

As mentioned earlier, fans were pretty much in unison with their opinions regarding the cosplay by NuNew on both the original post made on his account and the repost by the @DemonSlayerSc official account. NuNew's prior affiliation as a fan of the series also boosted the fans' opinions towards a positive outlook.

"OWWWWW MAY GAAAWDDDDD", reacted one fan
"You’re our favorite demon!!!", added another
"NuNew is a big fan of Demon Slayer. He reads the Mangas and Cover the songs. NuNew had covered "Homura" (Demon Slayer's OST) by LiSA in his concert in Japan.", claimed a third
Ad
"Yeah NuNew is incredible! Now I’m gonna watch demon slayer because of NuNew, he made me fall in love with Douma", claimed a fourth

What are your thoughts on NuNew's Doma cosplay? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news, updates, stories, and reactions.

Also read:

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ribhu Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications