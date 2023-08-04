How Dragon Ball helped a kid survive after 400 bee stings

Vegeta, a character from the popular anime series Dragon Ball, once uttered profound words that echoed not only within the fictional realm of Dragon Ball but also in the hearts and minds of young individuals. He declared,

"I am the hope of the universe. I am the answer to all living things that cry out for peace."

These powerful words carry significant meaning and inspire endurance among fans. In an incredible tale, a dedicated fan of the series faced an extraordinary test of courage and determination. Confronted with a life-threatening ordeal involving enduring a staggering 400 bee stings, he discovered that the many lessons learned from watching the anime became his guiding light during the painful hours.

11 year old Arizona boy survives attack by a colony of bees after pretending to be Vegeta from the Dragon Ball series

In 2017, a young boy named Andrew Kunz from Safford, Arizona experienced a terrifying ordeal. At the age of 11, the Arizona native was viciously attacked by a swarm of bees. Kunz endured the pain of over 400 bee stings. However, what sets his story apart is the extraordinary way he managed to survive.

Andrew attributed his survival to an unexpected source of inspiration -- Vegeta, a beloved character from the popular Japanese anime and manga series Dragon Ball. During this distre­ssing event, Andrew channeled his inner strength by assuming the role of Vegeta and using Full Force­ Power to shield himself from the relentless onslaught of bee stings.

What is the Full Force power-up?

Full Force Power, a power-up move from the popular Japanese manga series, enhances and empowers characters of the Saiyan race, like Vegeta, allowing them to endure excruciating pain. In an intriguing twist, Andrew assumed the identity of Ve­geta and wielded Full Force Power as a defensive measure while facing a swarm of painful stings.

To solidify his transformation, he even proclaimed himself as Vegeta during a video interview. This captivating anecdote showcases the profound influence that popular culture, particularly on impressionable children, can have on shaping individual experiences.

Who is Vegeta from the Dragon Ball series?

Vegeta, a beloved character in the Dragon Ball series, stands as a fictional prince hailing from the endange­red extraterre­strial race known as the Saiyans. Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, introduced Vegeta as one of its central figures. Notably, Ryō Horikawa and Christopher Sabat lend their voices to Vegeta's Japanese and English versions across various anime adaptations and video games.

Vegeta is widely recognized for his arrogant, prideful, and hardworking nature. Throughout the series, he consistently emphasizes his heritage and regal status, stemming from an intense sense of pride. Additionally, Ve­geta's volatile temper and inclination towards aggression are renowned. Valuing his "Saiyan Pride" above all else, he epitomizes arrogance, aggressiveness, and egotism.

In the Dragon Ball series, Ve­geta initially emerges as a menacing and remorseless villain, characterized by his aggressive nature, cold demeanor, and willingness to eliminate anything or anyone without remorse. However, as the story unfolds, Vegeta undergoes a transformative journey. He finds solace on Earth, forms an unexpected bond with Bulma, and embraces family life.

Vegeta's relationship with other characters in the series is complex. Initially an antagonist, he eventually joins forces with the Z Fighters. One of his primary focuses is his rivalry with Goku, the serie­s' main protagonist. Vegeta becomes obsessed with surpassing Goku after suffering defeat in his first battle against the Z Fighters.

Andrew Kunz's remarkable survival after enduring 400 bee stings stands as a testament to the profound impact of popular culture on individuals. By channeling his inner Ve­geta, Kunz drew inspiration and transcended immense challenges. This highlights the pivotal role of imagination in overcoming adversity. Moreover, the enduring popularity of Dragon Ball further reinforces its ability to motivate and empower individuals to strive for personal growth and improvement.

