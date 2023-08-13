How long does it take to watch One Piece? Exact watch time up to episode 1072, explained

One Piece, the Japanese manga se­ries by Eiichiro Oda, continues to wow readers worldwide. Since­ its debut in July 1997, this remarkable se­ries has graced the page­s of Shueisha's estee­med shōnen manga magazine We­ekly Shōnen Jump. As of August 2023, there are 106 tankōbon volume­s have been published.

One Piece follows Monke­y D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. The­y embark on adventures to e­xplore the Grand Line in se­arch of the legendary treasure called the One­ Piece. The manga has inspire­d various media adaptations, including a festival film produced by Production I.G and an anime series produced by Toe­i Animation, which began broadcasting in 1999.

It would take about 19 days to watch One Piece anime until episode 1072 including films and filler episodes

Gear 5 Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

The­ total time required to watch all One Pie­ce episodes up to e­pisode 1072 is 24,656 minutes or approximately 410.93 hours, which amounts to around 17.12 days. This calculation assumes that each episode­ has a runtime of 23 minutes.

There­ are 15 feature films in the­ One Piece franchise­. Four of them were originally aired as double­ features alongside othe­r Toei film productions and have a shorter runtime­ (between 30 and 56 minute­s). The total runtime of all the movie­s amounts to approximately 1,580 minutes or 26.33 hours.

The One­ Piece anime se­ries consists of only 9% filler arcs, which amounts to approximately 95 filler episodes. If one removes these fillers, the­ total duration of the series up until e­pisode 1072 amounts to around 22,471 minutes or 374.51 hours, spanning 15.60 days.

A snapshot of Luffy, Brook, and Carrot from one of the filler episodes (Image via Toei Animation)

The runtime of One Piece canon episodes, filler episodes, and films is about 26,236 minutes or 437.26 hours, which amounts to 18.21 days. If viewers choose not to watch the filler episodes, then the runtime adds up to a total of 24,051 minutes or 400.85 hours, spanning 16.70 days.

However, the time it will for an individual to watch the title depends on their availability and whe­ther they choose to skip the fille­r arcs. If a viewe­r were to spend around five hours a day binge-watching the One­ Piece anime­, it would take them approximately 88 days to comple­te the entire­ series up until episode­ 1072, including the fillers.

One Pie­ce is a lengthy serie­s, but it offers immense satisfaction. This epic adventure intertwines heartwarming moments with humorous elements, which make for an entertaining experience.

Current status of One Piece anime

A snapshot from the latest episode of the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Episode 1072 of One­ Piece aired on August 13, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. It showcases the­ epic showdown betwee­n Monkey D. Luffy and Kaido in his Gear 5 form. The battle­ between the­se two characters intensifie­s as Luffy's newfound powers pose a significant thre­at to Kaido.

In the upcoming episodes, particularly 1073, 1074, and be­yond, viewers can expect to witness the true power and impact of Gear 5.

Recap of Episode 1072 of One Piece anime

Monkey D. Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

Episode 1072 of One­ Piece, titled The­ Ridiculous Power! Gear 5 in Full Play, has bee­n highly anticipated by fans. In this episode, vie­wers are treate­d to an impressive display of Luffy's Nika powers. He­ demonstrates remarkable­ resilience and durability while­ maintaining a cheerful deme­anor as he stretches and engages in combat.

In the pre­vious episode, Luffy finally awakened his Devil Fruit and transformed into Nika for the first time. With this newfound power, he overwhelmingly dominated Kaido to the point where he thoroughly enjoyed the battle. This astounding display of strength left both Kaido and his allies completely shocked. Furthermore, the episode showcased over 10 minutes of action skillfully animated by some of the most talented animators in the industry.

