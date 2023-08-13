How long does it take to watch One Piece? Exact watch time up to episode 1072, explained

One Piece, the Japanese manga series by Eiichiro Oda, continues to wow readers worldwide. Since its debut in July 1997, this remarkable series has graced the pages of Shueisha's esteemed shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump. As of August 2023, there are 106 tankōbon volumes have been published.
One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. They embark on adventures to explore the Grand Line in search of the legendary treasure called the One Piece. The manga has inspired various media adaptations, including a festival film produced by Production I.G and an anime series produced by Toei Animation, which began broadcasting in 1999.
It would take about 19 days to watch One Piece anime until episode 1072 including films and filler episodes
The total time required to watch all One Piece episodes up to episode 1072 is 24,656 minutes or approximately 410.93 hours, which amounts to around 17.12 days. This calculation assumes that each episode has a runtime of 23 minutes.
There are 15 feature films in the One Piece franchise. Four of them were originally aired as double features alongside other Toei film productions and have a shorter runtime (between 30 and 56 minutes). The total runtime of all the movies amounts to approximately 1,580 minutes or 26.33 hours.
The One Piece anime series consists of only 9% filler arcs, which amounts to approximately 95 filler episodes. If one removes these fillers, the total duration of the series up until episode 1072 amounts to around 22,471 minutes or 374.51 hours, spanning 15.60 days.
The runtime of One Piece canon episodes, filler episodes, and films is about 26,236 minutes or 437.26 hours, which amounts to 18.21 days. If viewers choose not to watch the filler episodes, then the runtime adds up to a total of 24,051 minutes or 400.85 hours, spanning 16.70 days.
However, the time it will for an individual to watch the title depends on their availability and whether they choose to skip the filler arcs. If a viewer were to spend around five hours a day binge-watching the One Piece anime, it would take them approximately 88 days to complete the entire series up until episode 1072, including the fillers.
One Piece is a lengthy series, but it offers immense satisfaction. This epic adventure intertwines heartwarming moments with humorous elements, which make for an entertaining experience.
Current status of One Piece anime
Episode 1072 of One Piece aired on August 13, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. It showcases the epic showdown between Monkey D. Luffy and Kaido in his Gear 5 form. The battle between these two characters intensifies as Luffy's newfound powers pose a significant threat to Kaido.
In the upcoming episodes, particularly 1073, 1074, and beyond, viewers can expect to witness the true power and impact of Gear 5.
Recap of Episode 1072 of One Piece anime
Episode 1072 of One Piece, titled The Ridiculous Power! Gear 5 in Full Play, has been highly anticipated by fans. In this episode, viewers are treated to an impressive display of Luffy's Nika powers. He demonstrates remarkable resilience and durability while maintaining a cheerful demeanor as he stretches and engages in combat.
In the previous episode, Luffy finally awakened his Devil Fruit and transformed into Nika for the first time. With this newfound power, he overwhelmingly dominated Kaido to the point where he thoroughly enjoyed the battle. This astounding display of strength left both Kaido and his allies completely shocked. Furthermore, the episode showcased over 10 minutes of action skillfully animated by some of the most talented animators in the industry.
