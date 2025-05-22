How old is Tamaki in Fire Force? Age explained

With the boost in popularity of the Fire Force anime series following the release of its third season, fans have been exploring information about major characters in the show. While not one of the central protagonists, Tamaki Kotatsu has established herself as a popular character in the series.

Intrigued by her massive character glow-up since her first appearance, fans have been seeking more information about her—one of the most frequently asked questions being, "How old is Tamaki in Fire Force?" Tamaki Kotatsu is 17 years old at the time of her introduction in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Fire Force anime and manga.

Tamaki Kotatsu's age in the Fire Force series, explained

According to information provided by mangaka Atsushi Ohkubo, Tamaki was born on February 22 and is 17 years old at the time of her introduction in the Fire Force series. She debuted in both the manga and the anime in a chapter and episode of the same name, The Rookie Fire Soldier Games.

Additionally, the mangaka revealed that her zodiac sign is Pisces. Tamaki stands at 156 cm (5'1" inches) and weighs 41 kg (90.3 lbs). Voiced by Yuuki Aoi in the Japanese version and Jad Saxton in the English dub, Tamaki is one of the most lovable and fiery-tempered characters in the series.

More about Fire Force's Tamaki Kotatsu

Tamaki Kotatsu, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

While not getting as much limelight as major characters like Shinra Kusakabe or many other characters in the series, Tamaki made her presence known during the Rekka Hoshimiya incident. Ever since then, she left the 1st company and joined the 8th company, which led to her becoming a prominent figure in the episodes and manga chapters that followed.

Tamaki is one of the friendlier characters, showing kindness toward others, especially members of her Special Fire Force company and children. Despite her kindness, she is also shown to be extremely loud and boastful in several instances throughout the series.

She is notably clumsy, often losing her clothing and ending up in humiliating and intimate scenarios, which she blames on her "Lucky Lecher Lure." She has often been shown to blame others for her situation after being embarrassed by her situation. Additionally, she has been shown to be annoyed when other lower-ranked Fire Soldiers confront her seniors, as seen during Shinra and Leonard Burns' segment.

Her insecurities and second-guessing nature toward her own powers and abilities are also shown in the series. She eventually overcomes these doubts after training with Hinata and Hikage under Company 7's captain, Shinmon Benimaru. It was also hinted that Tamaki had feelings for Shinra, which were ultimately not explored. This created a tsundere personality angle for her character.

Tamaki Kotatsu is one of the more upcoming characters still in the process of being fully explored in the Fire Force anime series. However, as the manga concluded back in 2022, it was revealed that she played several pivotal roles in the series, especially against the White Clad, the main villain of the series, under the influence of the Evangelist, aiming to bring the Great Cataclysm.

