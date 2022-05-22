How did Saitama break his limiters in One Punch Man?

Saitama, the protagonist of One Punch Man, is the strongest character that has been introduced in the shonen anime and manga series so far. Ever since fans witnessed his strength against some of the strongest villains, they began to question its source.

Other than the source of his strength, the One Punch Man fanbase wants to understand if the Caped Baldy broke his limiters. This article attempts to identify his limiters. It tries to understand how he managed to break them as well as when he did it and if he did so at all.

Fandom @getFANDOM



(via @aitaikimochi) 'One-Punch Man' creator ONE is 'super excited' for Sony's live-action movie — 'It’s all thanks to the fans! I’m beyond thankful'(via @ONE_rakugaki 'One-Punch Man' creator ONE is 'super excited' for Sony's live-action movie — 'It’s all thanks to the fans! I’m beyond thankful'(via @ONE_rakugaki, @aitaikimochi) https://t.co/L1K6EwIkCC

How did the Caped Baldy break the limiter in

One Punch Man?

This is a very difficult analysis to carry out simply because the series doesn't specifically mention Saitama's limiters. Initially, the Caped Baldy was a regular human being who was extremely vulnerable and was someone who wanted to be a hero for fun. However, what really surprised the entire One Punch Man fanbase was his training regime that got him his superhuman strength in the first place.

Some fans on Reddit have already taken part in discussions regarding the Caped Baldy's limiters. One way to understand them is by comparing the character to someone like Garou, who is one of the strongest antagonists that Saitama has faced so far.

A variable that is related to a character's limiter is talent. Saitama is far less talented compared to someone like Garou since it has been confirmed that the latter is a prodigy when it comes to combat. This was seen when he fought Bang during the Monsters Association arc.

Therefore, fans feel that Saitama was able to break his limiters at some point during the earlier stages of the show. Some of them believe that one must be exposed to, or rather, be in a life-threatening situation to break their limiters. However, it makes more sense to look at the aforementioned situation as a catalyst and not as a minimum requirement.

Saitama's training regime of 100 push-ups, 10-kilometer run, and 100 squats gave him superhuman strength. And it would be difficult to understand at what point he broke his limiters because ever since Saitama lost his hair, he has become ridiculously strong.

It's most likely that the protagonist of One Punch Man was able to break his limiters simply because of the sheer intensity of the training routine, considering he's an individual who clearly struggled against someone like Crablante.

This is one of the most probable explanations for how he broke his limiters. Some might argue that breaking limiters that were this low resulting in such high levels of power doesn't make sense. However, it is important to remember that One Punch Man is a gag animanga series, and therefore not everything makes complete sense and adheres to logic.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh