How Yuno managed to attack Lucius in Black Clover chapter 360, explained

The spoilers and raw scans for Black Clover chapter 360 were released earlier in the week, bringing with them an exciting look at the upcoming issue of the series. Spoilers revealed that Noelle Silva's fight with her mother Acier began in earnest, as well as a continued focus on Lucius Zogratis' fight versus Yuno Grinberryall ahead of Asta’s eventual arrival.

While a majority of this focus on Lucius versus Yuno in Black Clover chapter 360 was on emphasizing the former's foresight being incorrect, their fight itself was also in the spotlight. Especially exciting about this spotlight is that it showed Yuno is not only a match for Lucius but can even seemingly overwhelm him.

However, fans are confused as to why Yuno was able to suddenly not just match, but surpass Lucius’ strength in their fight as seen in Black Clover chapter 360. Fortunately, this explanation is very simple, with a few crucial aspects contributing to Yuno's ability to set himself up for a major strike on Lucius.

Yuno’s successful attack on Lucius in Black Clover chapter 360 far from a fortunate stroke of luck

Brief spoiler recap

Black Clover chapter 360 began with Noelle Silva and her mother Acier starting their fight. The perspective then shifted to Yuno Grinberryall and Lucius Zogratis. Lucius noticed Yuno combined Star and Wing Magic to catch up to his own speed.

In the chapter, Yuno attacks Lucius, who counters and promises that this is the end. However, Yuno suddenly casts Wind Spirit Creation Magic: Spirit of Notus, a brand-new spell. He then speeds up even more, saying he’ll end this fight shortly. Lucius questions how this Yuno has so much power, explaining that in his visions, Yuno was the most powerful in the world where he grew up in the Spade Kingdom. However, even that Yuno took years to master Star Magic, with this version having mastered it in a year to greater power than the other version.

Lucius then realizes that Noelle, Mereoleona and Fuegoleon Vermillion, and even rank and file Magic Knights are all much more powerful than they should be. He even goes as far as to say that Mereoleona, Fuegoleon, and the Magic Knights should all be dead by now.

As Black Clover chapter 360 came to a close, Yuno's attack struck Lucius as he became aware of these disparities as a result of Asta's influence.

How Yuno managed to attack Lucius, explained

As discussed and seen in the aforementioned spoilers and raw scans, Yuno lands a big hit on Lucius at the end of the chapter, with Lucius even appearing to be concerned about the situation. While there doesn’t seem to be anything particularly special about the attack other than it fully landing, Lucius’ worry likely stems from how clearly overpowered this world’s Yuno is.

The buildup to Yuno landing this hit in Black Clover chapter 360 further emphasizes this, as well as explains why he was able to land his attack. First and foremost, Lucius clearly states that Yuno is able to keep up with him in terms of speed. Lucius even says that Yuno is getting faster after this, suggesting that he’s able to at least momentarily surpass the former's quickness.

There’s also the fact that Yuno created a major opening with the introduction of his Wind Spirit Creation Magic: Spirit of Notus spell. As Lucius explains in the issue, this created a shield of winds that blows back oncoming attacks and enemies. Likewise, this created the distance Yuno needed to increase his speed and take a potshot at Lucius as he buzzed by.

Black Clover chapter 360 then saw Lucius begin to panic, getting wrapped up in why his predictions are proving to be so drastically wrong. As he pondered this, it gave Yuno the opportunity to close the gap and land a massive, cross-body blow on Lucius with the Spirit of Zephyr sword.

The fact that Yuno's Star x Wing Spirit Magic: Never-Never Land spell is still active also plays a role in all of this. With the spell creating an area that boosts the power of allies and weakens the power of enemies, Yuno’s already exceptional power is given an even bigger boost. Likewise, with Lucius unable to use his Time Magic while within Never-Never Land’s boundaries, it’s a no-brainer as to how Yuno managed to land such a major hit.

