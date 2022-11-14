Hunter x Hunter chapter 394: Tensions are on the rise while Theta seems to be acting strange

Chapter 394 of the Hunter x Hunter manga was recently released, and with it comes theories and speculations about future chapters. It begins right where chapter 393 left off and continues the storyline of the Succession War Arc. Quite a few unexpected events occurred in this chapter that had fans both surprised and not so surprised.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Hunter x Hunter Chapter 394 and the manga as a whole.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 394: New characters introduced while situation in Black Whale gets worse

Prince Tserriednich's friends make their debut

Love the way Togashi is able to characterize his character so well without them being on screen,Tserri is so good already . It seems like his guards genuinely care for him and hint that he may not have always been like this. He’s so interesting Love the way Togashi is able to characterize his character so well without them being on screen,Tserri is so good already . It seems like his guards genuinely care for him and hint that he may not have always been like this. He’s so interesting #hxhspoilers #hxh394 Love the way Togashi is able to characterize his character so well without them being on screen,Tserri is so good already . It seems like his guards genuinely care for him and hint that he may not have always been like this. He’s so interesting https://t.co/SBaokCBNIy

One of the main points of interest in Hunter x Hunter chapter 394 was Prince Tserriednich's friends. Although not confirmed, fans have deduced that these new characters care deeply for the fourth prince, despite his cold and ruthless personality. At the same time, it is hinted that Prince Tserriednich did not always have a terrible personality, and something in his past must have caused him to become this way.

I like these 2 more and more

I really like tserriedinich's friends superfine intelligence they immediately understood the whole situation even without being specialists nen

The way to survive is to think....

Tserriednich's friends have decided to steer clear of the prince to keep their friendship intact, and fans have guessed that if they were to interact with the Prince constantly, various problems would arise. It would be better if Tserriednich only had constant contact with Theta, his primary assistant, as she would be able to appease him best.

Tensions are rising on the Black Whale

#HUNTERXHUNTER394 Interesting chapter. Only Togashi would introduce a bunch of new characters in an already overly casted arc. I have a strong feeling that the riot will breakout. The mafia plotline is almost as convoluted as the Succession War, so much happening on one boat. Interesting chapter. Only Togashi would introduce a bunch of new characters in an already overly casted arc. I have a strong feeling that the riot will breakout. The mafia plotline is almost as convoluted as the Succession War, so much happening on one boat.#HUNTERXHUNTER394 https://t.co/XVLTOVuIqN

With the introduction of Prince Tserriednich's close friends, more characters are now participating in the Succession War than ever before. This will cause the armies of each prince to get into more and more conflicts with each other, causing tension to build up on all sides since war is not allowed to break out on the Black Whale.

If the atmosphere in the Black Whale does not settle before it reaches the New Continent, it will be a bloodbath once everyone steps foot off the ship. The strongest princes, Tserriednich, Benjamin, and Camilla, will eliminate all of their siblings without hesitation and will have to fight each other for the Kakin throne. However, they face major obstacles in the form of Hisoka, Kurapika, and the Phantom Troupe.

Why is Theta acting out of the ordinary?

Since the start of Prince Tserriednich's Nen training, Theta has been acting strange. Although it has not been officially addressed, other characters have quietly commented about it and are wondering the same thing as the fans.

There seemed to be a huge shift in her personality and attitude when the fourth prince first discovered Nen. She was once incredibly loyal to him, but now she keeps secrets and even lies to him.

Fans guess that this is all because Tserriednich is learning Nen from her. Theta gets a front-row seat to watch a monster of a human being become one of the strongest people on the planet. More answers will arise as Tserriednich continues his training, but will Theta last that long?

One Piece fans vs Hunter x Hunter fans

Dylcor @Dylcor_ Certain mfs complaining about these OP pages from 1065 being too cramped and poorly panelled, and then praising the latest HxH chapter for being dense when THIS is what Togashi served us Certain mfs complaining about these OP pages from 1065 being too cramped and poorly panelled, and then praising the latest HxH chapter for being dense when THIS is what Togashi served us https://t.co/FefnC3rZts

Chapter 394 also seemed to dig up some old conflict between One Piece and Hunter x Hunter fans. When One Piece chapter 1065 was released, fans got annoyed at Oda for how dense many of the pages in the chapter were. The combination of text and art had fans criticizing the chapter, but when Hunter x Hunter's chapter 394 came out, nobody said a word about how dense the pages were.

This caused a slight uproar in the One Piece community on Twitter as fans pointed out the double standards many Hunter x Hunter fans seem to have. Fans have also complained about Togashi's problem with putting too many words on a page in older manga chapters.

Final thoughts

As predicted, chapter 394 of Hunter x Hunter was not an action-heavy chapter and was instead meant to move the plot along. With the introduction of Tserriednich's close friends, Togashi is likely planning on a subplot concerning Tserriednich's army on the Black Whale, possibly working with his friends.

Fans cannot wait for the next chapter to be released and are excited to see what Togashi has in store next.

