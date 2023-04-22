I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Anime English dub release date, cast, and more

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World, written by Miku and illustrated by Rein Kuwashima, had a successful anime debut on April 7, 2023. Since then, three of its episodes have been released, with the most recent one coming out on April 21, 2024. However, the English-dubbed version has yet to be released.

Nonetheless, on April 22, 2023, Crunchyroll announced that it would air the I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World anime in the upcoming week in the English dub. In addition to announcing the release date, Crunchyroll also shared fascinating cast and crew information with fans.

Shawn Gann, who has previously worked on How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom, Buddy Daddies, Fruits Basket, and other anime, will direct the English-dubbed version, which is scheduled for release on April 24.

The English dub of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World anime will premiere on April 24, 2023

As previously stated, Crunchyroll has announced that the English version of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World will be available on Monday, April 24, 2023. The English-dubbed anime is directed by Shawn Gann, with Sara Ragsdale and Marcus Stimac serving as assistant directors.

While Marcus has previously worked as the ADR Director of Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World and the Assistant ADR Director of Aoashi, Sara has previously worked as the Assistant ADR Director of Classroom of the Elite II, the Assistant ADR Director of My Home Hero, and many more.

Along with his supervisor, Jarrod Greene, writer Clayton Browning is also penning the English script. Jarrod has worked on various anime, including Chainsaw Man, Black Clover, Attack on Titan, and many more, while Clayton has been known to work on BLUELOCK, Moriarty the Patriot, and Black Summoner.

Following on from the backstage cast, Crunchyroll has announced the voice cast members for the I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World anime. Lee George will play Yuuya, and Kelsey Maher will portray Kaori. George has previously voiced Gin Gagamaru in BLUELOCK and Callum in By the Grace of the Gods, while Kelsey has previously voiced Kayano Onodera in Classroom of the Elite II, Ayumi Togeguchi in Akebi's Sailor Uniform, among others.

Finally, Kelly Greenshield will be Lexia's voice. Kelly has previously appeared as Kiyosumi Shirakawa in Call of the Night, Maevena in Handyman Saito in Another World, and so on.

Fans will be able to watch the I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World anime's dubbed version on Crunchyroll.

What is I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World anime about?

Yuya Tenjo, an overweight, short, and meek middle school student, is the protagonist of the anime I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World. In the story, Yuya is bullied at school and tormented by his family, except for his grandfather, who is the only one who loves him.

However, Yuya is forced to live alone after his grandfather passes away, leaving Yuya as the only inheritor of the family home. As a result, his parents kicked him out of the house. Nevertheless, Yuya eventually finds a portal to another world inside the house, where he gains the ability to drastically alter his own life.

Here's how Crunchyroll describes I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World anime:

"All his life, Yuuya has been bullied at school and neglected by his parents. After moving into his late grandfather’s home, he discovers a strange door that seems to be calling out to him."

It continues:

"Yuuya opens the door, steps inside, and is suddenly transported to a magical world! This new world holds rare treasures and grants him powerful skills, which he takes back to Earth for a new lease on life."

Stay tuned for more I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

