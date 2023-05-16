I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 8 will be released on Tuesday, May 23, at 12:30 am JST on TOKYO MX and other networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available on Monday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Yuya rescuing a girl named Luna in the Great Demon Territory. Following that, the two trained with each other and got close. However, Yuya had to end their training sessions due to his field trip. It was later revealed that she was the assassin sent after Lady Lexia.

Lady Lexia might reach the Great Demon Territory in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 8

Where to watch the upcoming episode

Lady Lexia as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World (Image via Millepensee)

For people in Japan, I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 8, titled The Field Trip, will be released on Tuesday, May 23, at 12:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.30 am, Monday, May 22

Central Standard Time: 9.30 am, Monday, May 22

Eastern Standard Time: 10.30 am, Monday, May 22

British Standard Time: 3.30 pm, Monday, May 22

Central European Time: 4.30 pm, Monday, May 22

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, May 22

Philippine Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Monday, May 22

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Tuesday, May 23

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 8 will be available to stream first on Crunchyroll and the Muse Asia YouTube channel on May 23. However, the same will air on TOKYO MX and other networks in Japan the following Friday.

Recap of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 7

Yuya Tenjou as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 7, titled Encounter in the Forest, saw Yuya learning to use portal magic, soon after which he and Night discovered a girl being attacked by goblins. Upon rescuing the girl, she revealed herself to be Luna and started training with Yuya.

However, their session had to end due to Yuya's field trip. During the trip, he realized how he became better because of Luna. She felt the same way in the isekai world. But that's when it was revealed that she was a member of the Dark Guild and an assassin named 'Headhunter', hired to kill Lady Lexia.

What to expect from I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 8?

Yuya Tenjou as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 8, titled The Field Trip, will most likely follow up with Yuya and his group's field trip as they are yet to spend their first night in the forest. While Yuya has managed to collect enough food for his group, they still need to make the correct arrangements to sleep at night.

Elsewhere in the isekai world, Lady Lexia is heading towards the Great Demon Territory to meet Yuya; hence, there is a possibility that assassin Luna might target the princess during this transit. Thus, fans can expect Yuya to make a portal back to the location and fight the assassin.

