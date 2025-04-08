I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 13 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 13 is scheduled for release on April 13, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 12, titled The Golden Priestess, aired on April 6 and mainly focused on revealing the tragedy prophesied to befall Yuke's world.

While episode 11 finalized Rain and Yuke's relationship, with both agreeing to marry each other, episode 12 did not address the relationship. Instead, it focused on Yuke gaining the status of a hero.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 13.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 13: Release date and time

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 12 will be released on April 13, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 2 will mainly focus on Yuke's next course of action to prevent the destruction of the world, despite being a simple B-rank adventurer. Episodes following episode 13 will commence the main plot of cour 2, spanning across the Spring 2025 season.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday April 12, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

April 12, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday April 12, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

April 12, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

April 12, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday April 12, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday April 13, 2025

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 13

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 13 will be broadcast on YBS, TV Kanazawa, BS Nippon TV, and several other Japanese TV channels. Japanese audiences can stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. Muse Asia's YouTube channel and Crunchyroll will stream the episode for international audiences.

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 12

Nene as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 12 picked up from the ending of episode 11, with the entire Clover party witnessing a group of chrysalis-like monsters embedded in the town square. Nene, the party's scout, carefully tried to scope out the new monster, only for the monster to somehow sabotage her motor functions and lunge at her.

Fortunately, Yuke and the rest of the party managed to save Nene. The party then finalizes a strategy, defeating the chrysalis-like monster, with Marina delivering the final blow. A few moments later, Marina informs Yuke that the monsters once again felt like actual humans on her blade, while Rain and Silk explained the unrest within the mana and spirits inside the dungeon.

Loge as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The party, along with the entirety of Duna's forces, continues the dungeon's investigation, only for the unconscious girl from episode 11 to wake up with a twilight glow enveloping her entire body. The girl declares Yuke as the hero chosen to prevent his world's "culling," with his next mission being to seek out Loge. The episode ends with Yuke meeting a high Duna official, who reveals the history behind the "Culling."

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 13: What to expect?

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 13 will reveal the Duna officials and Yuke's decision on the entire situation, mainly focusing on the mysterious girl alongside the prophecies of the world's destruction.

