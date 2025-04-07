One Piece episode 1125: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1125 is set to release on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 11:15 pm Japanese Standard Time, per the latest official release information. With Kizaru having officially made landfall on Egghead Island, fans are expecting the action to begin as additional Marine forces begin arriving and targeting the Straw Hats and Vegapunks.
Unfortunately, a lack of pre-release anime spoilers is all but guaranteed. However, fans do have official release information for One Piece episode 1125 and a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming installment.
One Piece episode 1125 release date and time
One Piece episode 1125 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:15 PM JST on Sunday, April 13, 2025. For most international fans, this means a release sometime during the day on Saturday, locally. A very small number of overseas audiences will instead see the episode air early in the morning on Monday, April 14. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.
One Piece episode 1125 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to watch One Piece episode 1125
International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead Arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode. However, it’s unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead arc at the time of this article’s writing.
One Piece episode 1124 recap
One Piece episode 1124 began with Luffy negotiating with the Gorosei, demanding that the Buster Call around Egghead Island be disbanded. He threatened to kill Vegapunk York if these demands weren’t met, prompting the Gorosei to try and get more information out of him. However, Nico Robin realized their goal and cut the call early. Luffy and company then began planning their escape, first by checking in with the Seraphim and CP-0 hostages.
Nami then revealed that their Log Pose was currently pointing to Elbaph, which got Luffy and Usopp excited. Franky then explained his plan to use the Coup de Burst to ensure their escape and circumvent dealing with the Buster Call forces. This also required the Frontier Dome to be deactivated so they could launch from the Labophase’s clouds. Unfortunately, York was the only one with the password to do so and refused to share, causing the Vegapunks to try and crack it.
Luffy, Jewelry Bonney, Franky, and Vegapunk Lilith were sent to retrieve the Thousand Sunny and set up their escape likewise. The focus then shifts to Admiral Kizaru’s forces, where Rob Lucci sends them a secret message from the inside. This convinced Kizaru and his forces to begin the attack, the Admiral asking for permission to target Sentomaru. The episode ended with Kizaru making landfall to go attack Sentomaru, with Luffy saying a strong enemy had arrived.
One Piece episode 1125: What to expect (speculative)
One Piece episode 1125 will likely begin with a continued focus on Admiral Kizaru as he confronts Sentomaru. More likely than not, Sentomaru will put up a decent fight but eventually find himself outmatched and beaten by Kizaru. After some brief monologuing from Kizaru given how close he and Sentomaru always seemed to be, he’ll likely shift his focus to the Straw Hats.
Simultaneously, Luffy will likely sense that Kizaru attacked Sentomaru without remorse, growing angry at this but still deciding to focus on retrieving the Sunny. However, Kizaru will likely begin attacking whatever innocent civilians are still on the lower levels of Egghead Island. The episode should then end with Luffy going to save these civilians and confronting Kizaru likewise.
