I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8: Thunder Pike's Simon meets a brutal end

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8, titled One Who Was Once a Friend, was released on March 2, 2025, and focused on Jamie's rescue from the Achromatic Dungeon alongside the conclusion of Simon's malevolent quest of hunting down Yuke.

Episode 8 revealed that Simon was actually Yuke's childhood friend, who gradually grew envious of Yuke and resorted to becoming an eternally regenerating undead in order to eliminate him. Yuke ended Simon's quest by casting an eternal spell that would trap him in a state of constant destruction and regeneration within the dungeon walls.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8 highlights

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8: Yuke using dispel (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8 began with a flashback of Jamie recording a message before Thunder Pike ambushed the Clover Party in episode 7. In her message, Jamie revealed how Yuke had greatly helped her and was essentially saving her brother by creating expensive medicines to cure his condition.

She detailed how Yuke tried his hardest to keep Thunder Pike safe, but shamefully, she only realized this after he left that dreaded party. Jamie concluded by stating that the rest of the message contained proof of Thunder Pike's shady deals and could be used in large-scale disputes.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8: Yuke and Persephone (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Yuke realized Jamie had recorded the message as her will. The Clover Party then decided to return to the Achromatic Dungeon to rescue Jamie, who had sent an SOS to the surface.

Fortunately, Lady Persephone from episode 8 branded Yuke as her disciple, granting him greater control over spells and curses alongside new abilities. Using this mastery, Yuke dispels the curse on Rain stemming from the slave collar placed on her by Thunder Pike and ventures into the Achromatic Dungeon.

Simon's final state as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

They eventually found Jamie alongside a now-undead Simon, who was using her to lure out Yuke. The Clover Party engaged Simon but realized he could infinitely regenerate due to his undead nature. Yuke used Lady Persephone's blessing to modify his spell, nearly disintegrating Simon.

Later, Yuke revealed the new spell would continuously disintegrate Simon while forcing him to regenerate in agony, trapped within the dungeon.

The party then left the dungeon with Jamie. The episode ended with the guild suspending the Clover Party from adventuring tasks for a few months while also revoking Jamie's adventurer license.

Final thoughts

Jamie as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9 will be released on March 9, 2025, and will be titled "A Six-Leaf Clover." Episode 8 finalized the end of the Thunder Pike party, with Jamie being the only survivor. It is possible that Jamie, although suspended from adventuring for a year, joins the Clover Party.

