I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16: Rain ends her relationship with the nobles as the Clovers meet the Salmutarian prince

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16, titled, Return From Twilight, And..., was released on May 4, 2025. It marked the end of the Duna dungeon storyline alongside the conflict driven by Rain's adoptive parents.

While the episode didn't have any action or mysteries compared to the previous episodes, the episode focused on introducing the next plot line in the nation of Salmutaria. That is to be adapted within the story.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16 highlights

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16: Rain (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16, cut away from the ending of episode 15, and started with Rain's adoptive father confronting Raid. Apparently, Yuke had been missing for quite some time, with Rain now trying to pinpoint his whereabouts. Her adoptive father took notice of Yuke's disappearance and offered Rain a deal.

According to the deal, Rain would need to marry the Salmutarian prince to gain access to an artifact that'd allow her to track down Yuke. Rain, desperate due to Yuke's disappearance, accepted. Only leaving behind a note to explain her own disappearance.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16: Niberune (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The episode then showed both Yuke and Niberune wandering the empty darkness left after the events of episode 15. Yuke described how they hadn't found an exit or even covered any ground, despite having walked for hours. Eventually, Rain's voice breaks out in a far corner of the darkness, along with a literal pillar of light that leads Yuke towards an exit.

Yuke and Niberune soon reach their party hideout after exiting the dungeon. Only to find out that they had apparently been missing for two entire weeks in the real world. Eventually, Yuke is briefed on Rain's deal, resulting in him bolting to the Salmutarian prince's residence to negotiate.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16: Salmutarian Prince (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Although Yuke was prepared for negotiations to fail, the Salmutarian prince revealed that he had entered a bet with Rain. Rain had entered a bet centered around Yuke's survival, with her "ownership" being handed to the prince in case Yuke were to die.

The prince accepted his loss and mentioned how he was being misled by Rain's adoptive father. Rain's father was soon apprehended by the prince, who revealed how Rain was already married to Yuke and thus was Yuke's "property" according to Salmutarian customs.

Yuke Feldio as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Being a Salmutarian himself, the prince couldn't just acquire some other man's property, much less the property of someone branded as a "Hero." Rain's father was then banished. Following this the prince revealed the plans for which he needed Rain.

The Salmutarian succession was to be decided by a successful dungeon expedition. Complicated by the fact that Salmutaria didn't have any adventurers. Yuke soon realizes that the prince was subtly asking for the Clovers' cooperation in solidifying his own succession and silently accepts the proposal.

The episode ended with Yuke returning to camp with Rain and sharing an embrace with every single member of the Clovers.

Final thoughts

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16 marked the end of the Duna dungeon plotline, while simultaneously revealing the Clovers' expedition to Salmutaria being the next story to be adapted. I Left My A-Rank Party 17 will be released on May 11, 2025, and will likely serve as an intermission. Before the Salmutaria dungeon plotline comes into action.

