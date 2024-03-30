All Sharingan techniques in Naruto, ranked

An iconic trait of Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto series, the Sharingan is a natural-born ability of the Uchiha clan. If a non-Uchiha steals or receives this special eye, they can use its abilities and techniques, but it will lead to consuming much more chakra compared to an original member of the clan.

Sharingan owners can see chakra, perform genjutsu via eye contact, and even copy techniques, memorizing and recreating them with near-perfect accuracy. The Sharingan also grants enhanced visual perception, allowing users to foresee the movements and hand seals of their opponents.

If a Sharingan user faces strong emotional trauma, they will gain the Mangekyo Sharingan, a superior stage which grants powerful techniques in addition to the eye's standard abilities. Using the Mangekyo Sharingan leads to blindness, which can be negated by transplanting another pair of eyes from a close relative.

Every Sharingan jutsu in the Naruto series, ranked weakest to strongest

21) Genjutsu: Rotation of Heaven and Earth

Using this jutsu, Itachi easily beat Kurenai (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

If targeted with a visual genjutsu, Sharingan users can employ their eye power to decrypt the illusion and then copy it. They then attack the opponent with the same genjutsu they originally performed, actually reversing the technique.

20) Genjutsu: Sharingan

Sharingan users can perform formidable visual genjutsu (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

With a single glance, Sharingan owners can trap their foes within a powerful visual genjutsu, causing them to be paralyzed or lose consciousness. The technique also allows for manipulating the victim's actions. Mangekyo Sharingan users can even control the Nine Tails, taming the chakra beast as a pet.

19) Object Manipulation Jutsu

Shin about to perform the Object Manipulation Jutsu (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Owing to Orochimaru's experiments, Shin Uchiha managed to obtain a peculiar Mangekyo Sharingan technique called Object Manipulation Jutsu, which allowed him to freely control any objects he put a mark on with his hand.

As such, Shin could telekinetically manipulate medical equipment, weaponry, and even his clones. If the opponent is unaware of this jutsu's mechanics, it can be very dangerous, as it allows Shin to perform surprise attacks.

18) Demonic Illusion: Shackling Stakes

Orochimaru stood no chance against Itachi's Sharingan genjutsu (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

This technique is a particularly powerful version of the Genjutsu: Sharingan. Trapped into an illusion, the target is tormented with the feeling of having his body pierced by huge spikes. As a result, the victim suffers real physical pain. Using this jutsu, Itachi inflicted a brutal defeat on Orochimaru.

17) Izanami

Izanami is very difficult and risky to use (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Izanami was developed to capture Izanagi users in an infinite loop, which they can only escape if they stop trying to alter reality and instead acknowledge the real results of their actions. Like Izanagi, performing Izanami causes the caster to lose their Sharingan forever.

To capture the target in the loop, the user must intentionally replicate physical sensations shared with the victim. If caught in Izanami, the target remains motionless while the loop of events replays inside their mind.

However, casting this jutsu is very difficult, as it requires the user to satisfy very difficult requirements. Itachi successfully managed to trap Sage Mode Kabuto in Izanami, but he was only able to do that by exploiting his self-regenerating Edo Tensei body.

16) Amaterasu

Amaterasu users cry blood from their eyes to cast the jutsu (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The highest level of Fire Release, Amaterasu produces black flames which can burn any material, including other fire, and will continue burning until they incinerate the target. The flames of Amaterasu can't be extinguished through the usage of Water Release, which usually overcomes Fire Release techniques.

However, characters who are very fast, or use space-time techniques, can dodge the flames. There are also several defensive techniques which allow to block them before they reach the target. Ahead of performing the jutsu, the caster's eyes always bleed. Thus, it's possible to anticipate when Amaterasu is about to be used.

Unless the user focuses significantly, the flames of Amaterasu, although inexorable, burn rather slowly. This allows to remove burning clothes before the body is caught ablaze or to remove burning body parts before the fire spreads. While a deadly jutsu, Amaterasu presents several flaws, which make it often uneffective.

15) Yasaka Magatama

Yasaka Magatama as performed by Madara's Susanoo (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Mangekyo Sharingan users can have their Susanoo throw tomoe-shaped projectiles at high speed as if they were shuriken. The impact generates a devastating explosion, which may vary in power depending on how much chakra was used. By his own admission, Yasaka Magatama was Itachi's strongest long-range jutsu.

14) Blaze Release: Flame Control

Sasuke's Blaze Release is quite versatile (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Sasuke's Mangekyo Sharingan allows him to apply shape transformation to Amaterasu. As such, he can freely manipulate the black flames creating spikes, projectiles, shields, swords, arrows, and more.

As the user envelops himself in black flames, anyone who wants to physically strike him risks burning themselves, which makes Blaze Release a very effective defense. However, it may not be as useful against powerful long-range attacks or techniques that ignore physical defenses.

13) Tsukuyomi

In Part 1, Itachi used Tsukuyomi to defeat Kakashi (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Via his Mangekyo Sharingan, Itachi can trap his target in an illusion where he alters the perception of time as he pleases. He can make his enemies experience entire days of torture, while in the real world, only a few seconds have passed since the jutsu was performed.

Victims of Tsukuyomi suffer mental damage, enough to render them comatose and even kill them. With the Sharingan, it's possible to briefly resist the effects of Tsukuyomi, but only Mangekyo Sharingan users can break free from the jutsu. To perform this technique, eye contact with the intended target is mandatory.

12) Susanoo

Itachi Uchiha's Susanoo (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Those who have awakened the Mangekyo Sharingan in both eyes can use Susanoo, a huge chakra avatar that fights on the caster's behalf. Susanoo has several development stages, ranging from a simple skeletal structure, i.e., a ribcage or an arm, to a full skeleton equipped with musculature, skin, and armor.

Susanoo can use mighty weapons, including very fast and deadly arrows, as well as a shield for additional defense and a sword with notable destructive power. The jutsu can be combined with the user's other techniques, like Sasuke did with Blaze Release, or spiritual weapons, such as Itachi's Yata Shield and Totsuka Sword.

11) Chidori Kagutsuchi

Sasuke added Blaze Release to his Chidori, making it even deadlier (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Combining his Chidori, which was already empowered with Six Paths chakra, with the black flames of Amaterasu, Sasuke created a dramatically effective jutsu. Using this technique, Sasuke matched Naruto's Rasengan, with the impact generated by their clash causing each one to permanently lose an arm.

10) Izanagi

Izanagi users sacrifice the Sharingan to rewrite their own death (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Genjutsu techniques cause the target to experience things that are not real. With Izanagi, however, the caster applies an illusion to reality itself, gaining control over what is real and what is not. As long as Izanagi is active, the user can warp reality, escaping death and rewriting fate.

Casters of Izanagi can negate any wound they receive, and even their death, as their injured self fades away as an illusion while their unscathed self materializes in his place. The jutsu requires hand seals to be activated, and the price to pay is the Sharingan eye becoming blind.

The technique derives from Hagoromo Otsutsuki's Creation of All Things, which allowed the former to turn imagination into reality. Usually, Izanagi can be used for just a few seconds. Implanting himself with ten Sharingan eyes and Hashirama Senju's DNA, Danzo could cast the jutsu for ten minutes, one per Sharingan.

9) Kotoamatsukami

Danzo stole Shisui's Mangekyo Sharingan (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Owing to his Mangekyo Sharingan, Shisui could cast an exceptional genjutsu called Kotoamatsukami. This technique enabled him to fully control people's minds, with the target remaining completely unaware that he was being manipulated.

However, the jutsu could be used just once in a decade per eye. After implanting Shisui's right eye into his own eye socket, Danzo used the additional stamina granted by Hashirama Senju's DNA to perform the technique one time per day. Besides, Kotoamatsukami only works at relatively close range.

8) Kamui (left eye)

Kakashi using Kamui (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Over time, Kakashi became an excellent user of Obito's left Mangekyo Sharingan eye, which allows the caster to warp away anything he focuses his glance on. The space-time barrier created by Kamui can't be stopped by any means.

Thus, as stated in the franchise's databook, defense against this technique is impossible. As of the Fourth Ninja War, Kakashi had completely mastered jutsu. He became able to perform Kamui nearly instantly, warping away huge volumes or fast-moving targets in a flash.

Even ninjas of Minato and Obito's caliber couldn't track his execution. Kakashi also learned to teleport himself, which allows him to move between dimensions to surprise his foes. Unsurprisingly, his visual prowess was praised even by Madara Uchiha.

7) Kamui (right eye)

Obito using Kamui (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Obito's right Mangekyo Sharingan eye, which remained in the former's possession, allowed him to warp parts of his body into the Kamui dimension. Thus, he could phase through every attack as if he were intangible, potentially dodging any attack, no matter how powerful, with the only limit being his reflexes.

He could also freely teleport himself, traveling nearly instantly to any location. By touching his foes, he could capture them in the Kamui dimension. In those instances, however, he can't phase through substance. Moreover, Obito can remain intangible for a maximum of five consecutive minutes.

6) Perfect Susanoo

Kakashi, Sasuke, and Madara using Perfect Susanoo (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The strongest Mangekyo Sharingan users can access immense amounts of chakra. Once stabilized, this chakra allows them to create Perfect Susanoo, a colossal humanoid that acts as an extension of the caster's will. The technique is similar to the basic Susanoo, but grants might on a whole different level.

The Perfect Susanoo's raw strength is enough to easily destroy several huge mountains with a single slash. Unexpectedly, the gigantic chakra avatar can also fly and move at notable speed. If enhanced with Six Paths chakra, a Perfect Susanoo increases its power even further, as seen with Sasuke and Kakashi's versions of the jutsu.

5) Susanoo Chidori

Sasuke performing Chidori via his Perfect Susanoo (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Perfect Susanoo owners can perform their signature techniques through the enormous chakra avatar, significantly enhancing their scale and might. At one point, Sasuke employed his Susanoo to perform a ravaging Chidori, which had enough power to clash equally with Naruto's Tailed Beast Bomb.

4) Kamui Shuriken

Using this ninjutsu, Kakashi fended off Kaguya (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

After shaping giant chakra projectiles imbued with Kamui powers, Kakashi has his Susanoo launch them like shuriken. As they spin at extreme speed towards the target, anything that gets directly hit is cut, and the surrounding area is immediately warped into the Kamui dimension.

This jutsu is an exceptional combination between Kamui's space-time powers and Perfect Susanoo's raw strength. Using this technique, Kakashi was able to take out Kaguya's chakra arms, which even Six Paths-enhanced Naruto and Sasuke were in great trouble against.

3) Indra's Arrow

This is one of the most destructive techniques in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Adding the Tailed Beasts' chakra to his Perfect Susanoo, Sasuke shaped an enormous longbow and arrow composed of Lightning Release. He then unleashed a blow strong enough to match Naruto's Six Paths Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken despite Lightning Release's disadvantage against Wind Release. The ensuing clash affected the entire continent's surroundings.

2) Kamui Lightning Cutter

Using this jutsu, Kakashi blitzed and seriously injured Kaguya (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Obito's Six Paths chakra and full set of Mangekyo Sharingan eyes allowed Kakashi to upgrade his Lightning Cutter to a whole different level. The Six Paths chakra enhances the thrust's speed and power, while Kamui's phasing effect allows Kakashi to attack without risk.

The pierced part of the enemy's body is instantly warped into the Kamui dimension, leaving the foe mutilated. This jutsu is incredibly effective, as it enabled Kakashi to achieve an outstanding feat against Kaguya Otsutsuki, the strongest character in the franchise.

Kaguya was fast enough to easily dodge Rinnegan Sasuke's Chidori. She then further increased her power and speed by absorbing the Divine Tree's chakra. Even then, Kakashi was able to blitz the evil goddess, inflicting a permanent wound on her.

1) Kamui (both eyes together)

Full power Kamui is the strongest Sharingan jutsu by far (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Both Obito's Mangekyo Sharingan eyes allow him to transfer any target into and from another dimension, including the user himself. The full set of eyes remained separated for most of the time, as the right eye stayed with his original owner while the left one was transplanted to Kakashi.

Upon obtaining the abilities of both eyes, plus a further boost granted by Six Paths chakra, Kakashi proved that Kamui is the strongest Mangekyo Sharingan technique by far. This jutsu granted Kakashi flawless defense, unstoppable offense, and exceptional mobility.

His combat effectiveness made him essentially invincible for everyone, except for Kaguya, Hagoromo, and Madara. Summoning a Perfect Susanoo imbued with Kamui powers, Kakashi neutralized Kaguya's giant form. He then avoided her attacks and struck her with a Kamui-enhanced Lightning Cutter, which left the "Chakra Goddess" severely injured.

Ultimately, he used the long-range Kamui with such quickness and timing that he overcame Kaguya's own space-time technique. Kakashi's abilities were truly exceptional, surpassing even Naruto and Sasuke's. Even the Sage of Six Paths praised Kakashi's feats as "godly."

Final Thoughts

Obito's eyes are the most effective Sharingan (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Given the numerous potential interactions between techniques, which are frequently performed by different characters, it is difficult to say that one jutsu is superior to another. Still, based on a move's pros and cons, it's possible to rank techniques by their effectiveness, at least in general.

Some Sharingan techniques, like Izanagi or Kotoamatsukami, have very advantageous effects but also bear notable drawbacks. Taking everything into account, no Sharingan jutsu is as effective as Kamui.

Many fans believe that the author purposely kept this visual power split between two different users, as otherwise it would have been too broken. This assumption was proven correct when Kakashi obtained both eyes and used their powers to fend off Kaguya, playing an indispensable role in her defeat.

Factoring in his eye powers, Kakashi outperformed Naruto and Sasuke, making the latter's Rinnegan (which he received directly from Hagoromo Otsutsuki) seem like a small thing in comparison to his Mangekyo Sharingan.

Related Links

Which Naruto characters can beat Rinnegan Sasuke? Explored

Top 40 strongest Naruto characters, ranked

Kakashi Hatake's 10 best quotes in Naruto

Why did Naruto mourn Obito? Explored

The 10 most important moments in Naruto