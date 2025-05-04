I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 is scheduled to be released on May 11, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 16 titled "Return From The Twilight, And..." officially put an end to the Duna dungeon plot line. Instead, it focused on Rain's dilemma with her possible marriage with the Salmutarian Prince.

Ad

While the previous episodes had painted the Salmutarian prince as an antagonist who wanted to acquire Rain as his "property" at any cost, episode 16 revealed that he was being misled by Rain's adoptive father. He wanted monetary gain by selling Rain to royalty.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17: Release date and time

Ad

Trending

Ad

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 will be released on May 11, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 16 put an official end to the Duna dungeon plotline while simultaneously introducing the next major plot line that will see the Clovers traveling to Salmutaria in order to influence the royal succession struggle.The two-cour series will have total of 24 episode, possibly ending with the Salmutaria plotline towards the latter half of spring 2025 season.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Ad

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday May 10, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

May 10, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday May 10, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

May 10, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

May 10, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday May 10, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday May 11, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17?

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 will be broadcasted on TV Kanazawa, BS Nippon TV, YBS, and several other channels on Japanese television. New episodes will follow a weekly schedule, with new episodes being released every Sunday.

Japanese audiences will be able to stream the episode on multiple platforms including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Muse Asia's YouTube channel, BiliBili, as well as Crunchyroll will stream the episode for international audiences following a nearly one-hour delay.

Ad

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16

Rain as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16 cut away from the events of episode 15. Instead, it focused on Rain. Apparently, Yuke alongside Niberune hadn't returned to Duna for quite some time, leading to the entire party getting restless.

Ad

Rain's adoptive father somehow gains knowledge of the predicament and offers Rain a solution in the form of a deal. As per the deal, Rain would need to submit herself to a Salmutarian prince in order to gain access to an artifact. It would allow her to pinpoint Yuke's whereabouts.

A desperate Rain accepts the offer, leaving behind only a note for her party. The episode then cut back to Yuke and Niberune, still wandering the empty space left behind after the disappearance of Glad Shi'im.

Ad

Niberune as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Although Yuke had been walking for hours, a boundary or an exit was nowhere to be found in the unending darkness. Coincidentally, Rain's voice along with a literal beacon of light manages to reach out to him, leading him towards the exit of the now non-existent dungeon.

Ad

Eventually, Yuke and Niberune realize that they had been missing from the real world for over two weeks. Despite them having experienced the events within 12 hours within the dungeon. Rain's note alongside her condition reaches Yuke's ears, who decides to meet the Salmutarian prince directly to sort out the entire predicament.

Yuke as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Although Yuke was prepared to fight his way through the Prince's forces, the prince turns out to be a more rational and "benevolent" individual. He punishes Rain's father for his apparent wrongdoings. The prince then uses the meeting to request the Clover Party as his own representatives in the royal succession. The episode later ends with the entire Clover Party reuniting at their base and sharing an embrace after two whole weeks.

Ad

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17: What to expect?

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 is titled "The Seven-Leaf Clover" and will mainly focus on Niberune's official induction into the Clover Party. Given that the Duna Dungeon mission is already completed, with Clover Party's possible expedition to Salmutaria being on the horizon, it is possible that I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 serves as an intermission with a more slice-of-life tone to it.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More