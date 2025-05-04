I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 is scheduled to be released on May 11, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 16 titled "Return From The Twilight, And..." officially put an end to the Duna dungeon plot line. Instead, it focused on Rain's dilemma with her possible marriage with the Salmutarian Prince.
While the previous episodes had painted the Salmutarian prince as an antagonist who wanted to acquire Rain as his "property" at any cost, episode 16 revealed that he was being misled by Rain's adoptive father. He wanted monetary gain by selling Rain to royalty.
I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17: Release date and time
I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 will be released on May 11, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 16 put an official end to the Duna dungeon plotline while simultaneously introducing the next major plot line that will see the Clovers traveling to Salmutaria in order to influence the royal succession struggle.The two-cour series will have total of 24 episode, possibly ending with the Salmutaria plotline towards the latter half of spring 2025 season.
The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:
Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17?
I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 will be broadcasted on TV Kanazawa, BS Nippon TV, YBS, and several other channels on Japanese television. New episodes will follow a weekly schedule, with new episodes being released every Sunday.
Japanese audiences will be able to stream the episode on multiple platforms including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Muse Asia's YouTube channel, BiliBili, as well as Crunchyroll will stream the episode for international audiences following a nearly one-hour delay.
A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16
I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16 cut away from the events of episode 15. Instead, it focused on Rain. Apparently, Yuke alongside Niberune hadn't returned to Duna for quite some time, leading to the entire party getting restless.
Rain's adoptive father somehow gains knowledge of the predicament and offers Rain a solution in the form of a deal. As per the deal, Rain would need to submit herself to a Salmutarian prince in order to gain access to an artifact. It would allow her to pinpoint Yuke's whereabouts.
A desperate Rain accepts the offer, leaving behind only a note for her party. The episode then cut back to Yuke and Niberune, still wandering the empty space left behind after the disappearance of Glad Shi'im.
Although Yuke had been walking for hours, a boundary or an exit was nowhere to be found in the unending darkness. Coincidentally, Rain's voice along with a literal beacon of light manages to reach out to him, leading him towards the exit of the now non-existent dungeon.
Eventually, Yuke and Niberune realize that they had been missing from the real world for over two weeks. Despite them having experienced the events within 12 hours within the dungeon. Rain's note alongside her condition reaches Yuke's ears, who decides to meet the Salmutarian prince directly to sort out the entire predicament.
Although Yuke was prepared to fight his way through the Prince's forces, the prince turns out to be a more rational and "benevolent" individual. He punishes Rain's father for his apparent wrongdoings. The prince then uses the meeting to request the Clover Party as his own representatives in the royal succession. The episode later ends with the entire Clover Party reuniting at their base and sharing an embrace after two whole weeks.
I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17: What to expect?
I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 is titled "The Seven-Leaf Clover" and will mainly focus on Niberune's official induction into the Clover Party. Given that the Duna Dungeon mission is already completed, with Clover Party's possible expedition to Salmutaria being on the horizon, it is possible that I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 serves as an intermission with a more slice-of-life tone to it.
