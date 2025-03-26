I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3 is set to release on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 8:00 PM JST on Abema in Japan. The episode will also be available to stream globally at the same time on Crunchyroll.

Ad

In the previous episode, Liam unleashes a brutal space battle, showing off his skills with the Black Titan. His fleet overwhelms, destroying the enemy, and he declares that his revenge has begun. We see him having a flashback to his office drone days. Betrayed by his wife, lied to by his boss, and accused of embezzlement, he loses everything. His health betrays him, and he dies alone.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3 release date and time

Liam as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

As per the official social media handle of the anime, X account, and the new release schedule, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3 will follow the early streaming schedule and will be out on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 8:00 PM JST on ABEMA.

Ad

Trending

For international fans of the anime, the episode will be available 30 minutes after its release on Japanese television.

Here are the release dates and timings for I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire Episode 3, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday, March 29, 2025 4:30 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, March 29, 2025 06:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Saturday, March 29, 2025 07:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, March 29, 2025 08:30 AM British Summer Time Saturday, March 29, 2025 12:30 PM Central European Summer Time Saturday, March 29, 2025 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, March 29, 2025 5 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, March 29, 2025 7:30 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, March 29, 2025 09:00 PM

Ad

Countdown for episode 3:

Ad

Where to watch I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3

Mobile Knights (Image via Quad)

Japanese fans can watch I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire Episode 3 directly on ABC, TV Asashi, and other networks. Fans can also watch the episode online on ABEMA, Anime Store, and others.

Ad

At the same time, for global fans in Africa, Central America, South America, North America, Europe, the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, the I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire Episode 3 will be out 30 minutes after its premiere in Japan. They can watch it on Crunchyroll.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 1 & 2 recap

Liam as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

The series begins with a big space battle. Two fleets fight it out using their advanced warships and mechas. The losing fleet brings out its secret weapon—a mobile knight named Black Titan. The enemy commander notices peril and orders all vessels to attack it. But Black Titan holds back the attack and soon destroys the enemy fleet.

Ad

The pilot is revealed—Liam Sera, the main character. He mocks his defeated foes, displaying arrogance and superiority. Amagi, his trusted second-in-command, summons him to confirm the mission's success. Liam values her tactical genius, opening the door for the next phase.

He orders his fleet to proceed at level three combat speed. Amagi sends the order. Christiana, a top-rated mobile knight pilot, enters combat. Under the tactical direction of Amagi, she navigates through a distortion of dimensions and quickly reinforces Liam's troops.

Ad

The battlefield is filled with explosions as Liam's fleet unleashes its main cannons. Amid the mayhem, Carlin Nias calls Liam, enthusiastically talking about a new model of battleship. Irritated, Liam scolds her for interrupting the battle.

Amagi as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

With additional reinforcements arriving, enemy warships are destroyed. Liam watches happily, declaring himself the Evil Lord. This battle is the start of his path towards revenge.

Ad

A flashback reveals Liam's previous life. He was a corporate worker, burdened with a job that exploited him. His boss worked him too hard, his co-workers made fun of him, and his efforts were unacknowledged. Despite hardship, his wife Mika and daughter Kanami gave him hope.

One day, Mika mentions Kanami’s wish for a pet. Liam, struggling financially, declines. Later, he sees Mika at a cafe with a strange man. The next day, he sees them together again—this time with Kanami, who calls the man "Papa." His world crumbles.

Ad

MIka as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

Mika calls later with awful news—Kanami was in an accident. Liam learns the unthinkable at the hospital: he is not the biological father of Kanami. Mika coldly admits to cheating, insists their marriage was awful, and leaves with Kanami.

Ad

Soon afterward, Liam is unjustly accused of embezzlement. His boss fires him, and Mika divorces him, taking Kanami into full custody. Pushed to backbreaking labor, Liam falls sick. Coughing up blood, homeless, and penniless, he learns the truth—Mika's lover was his own boss.

A stranger appears to Liam. He recognizes Liam's pain and says he has seen him. The stranger gives Liam a second chance at life. Betrayed in anger, Liam rejects goodness, promising to live for himself, no matter how badly.

Ad

Liam wakes up in a new world. He is born again into a strong aristocratic clan in an intergalactic empire. However, his parents are corrupt and incompetent. The family is in debt, and Liam is to inherit their woes. Amagi is a highly advanced AI and is his advisor. She advises him on empire politics, military might, and economics. Liam carefully listens, gearing himself for the long term.

What to expect in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire Episode 3?

Liam in previous life (Image via Quad)

The upcoming I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3 is titled Way of the Flash, as per the title preview shown at the end of the latest episode.

Ad

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3 will shift its focus on how Liam rebuilds his kingdom. It will also introduce new characters in the story. Deciding to transcend his family, Liam takes charge. He instills discipline, reorganizes finances, and punishes corrupt officials. His brutal efficiency earns the respect of his subordinates.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback