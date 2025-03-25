The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 (finale) release date and time, where to watch, and more

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 (finale) is slated to be released on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other syndications in Japan, as per the anime's official website. Following its release, the episode will be digitally available on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia's YouTube channel, and other platforms, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Karane went through a dilemma regarding her tsundere nature. She realized that the more she loved Rentaro, the less she could express her feelings. Incidentally, she drank a "de-tsundere-fy" potion and turned into a polite and expressive girl. However, after a conversation with Rentaro, she wanted to go back to her previous self.

She tried a new drink from Kusuri to revert her condition, but the potion didn't work. As such, Hahari suggested Karane should spend the night at her place. Rentaro also tagged along since he didn't want to let Karane go alone. Eventually, he got an idea to fix Karane's unusual condition. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of the season finale.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 release date and time

Karane, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

According to the anime's official site and the original release schedule, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 will air on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Yet, due to the differences in simulcast timings, global audiences can watch the episode 30 minutes after the show's television broadcast.

Check out the release dates and timings for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 6 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 8 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 9 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 2 PM Central European Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 3 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 10 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 11:30 PM

Where to watch The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12?

Rentaro Aijo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Anime lovers in Japan can enjoy The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 on Tokyo MX, AT-X, Sun TV, BS11, and other networks. Fans can also view it on digital platforms like d Anime Store, ABEMA, and others.

On the other hand, anime enthusiasts from North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Oceania, Africa, CIS, the Middle East, and India can watch episode 12 on Crunchyroll, 30 minutes after its release in Japanese televisions.

Additionally, most fans from Asian countries can stream The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 on Muse Asia's YouTube channels, Aniplus TV, Bilibili Global, and other digital services.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 recap

The episode begins with a dream sequence where Karane pushes away Rentaro due to her tsundere nature. She wakes up from her nightmare and realizes that she cannot express her feelings, unlike the other girls from the Rentaro family. The next day, Rentaro Aijo brings a special candy and divides it into 12 pieces to share among his soulmates.

Meanwhile, Karane maintains her tsundere nature, refusing to indulge in idle talks. However, she observes how everyone can happily express their feelings. Eventually, she discovers that Kusuri has accidentally brought a "De-tsundere-fy" potion with her. While everyone is looking away, Karane gulps down the drink.

As soon as she drinks it, Karane's "Tsunderay" disappears, turning her into a polite girl. Without a shred of her previous aggressive persona, Karane becomes the center of attraction. Yet, very soon the other girls in the Rentaro family start missing the old Karane.

Karane loses her TsundeRay (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Eventually, a heart-to-heart talk with Rentaro opens Karane's eyes, as she desires to go back to being her previous self. She tries a potion made by Kusuri to reverse her condition. Yet, for some reason, the medicine doesn't work. As such, Rentaro and others take it upon themselves to come up with a fix.

Hahari takes Karane to her mansion, along with Rentaro and Hakari, where they formulate strategies to bring back Karane's Tsundere Factor. However, none of their plans work, as Karane's Tsundere self remains buried deep within her. Yet, the episode ends on a cliffhanger, with Rentaro suddenly having an idea of how to fix Karane's condition.

What to expect in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12?

Karane, Rentaro, and Hakari (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Given how the latest episode covered chapters 48 and 49, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 will likely adapt the next two chapters from the original manga series and end the season on a high note.

In other words, the episode will reveal Rentaro Aijo's plans to revert Karane's condition. Since Karane has lost her Tsundere Factor, Rentaro will do everything to ensure her girlfriend regains her original personality.

