I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6 is set to release on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 8:00 PM JST on Abema in Japan. For global audiences, the episode will also be available on Crunchyroll the same day.

In the previous episode, Goaz decided to destroy his own escaping fleet as a warning to others of failure. Meanwhile, Liam's side celebrated a successful battle, gaining significant resources and pirate vessels. Amagi informed the fleet of inefficiency and plans for improvement. Liam also encountered Nias, who presented him with rejected army ships, and discussed further buildup of his forces.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6 release date and time

Nias as seen in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6 (Image via Quad)

After the release of its third episode, the series has not been following a regular schedule of streaming new episodes every Saturday. As a result, the next installment, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6, will be out on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 8:00 PM JST on ABEMA in Japan.

However, the episode will be available to international audiences 30 minutes after its premiere on Japanese media channels.

Here are the release dates and timings for I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 04:30 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 06:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 07:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 08:30 AM British Summer Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 12:30 PM Central European Summer Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 05:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 07:30 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 09:00 PM

Countdown for episode 6:

Where to watch I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6?

Liam as in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6 (Image via Quad)

For Japanese fans, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6 will be available to watch on ABC, TV Asahi, and other networks. It will also be available for streaming on platforms such as Anime Store, ABEMA, and others.

Additionally, global fans residing in Central America, Africa, North America, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia can watch the previous and upcoming episodes directly on Crunchyroll.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 5 recap

Amagi as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 5, titled Honey Trap, begins with Goaz enraged after his crew retreats from battle. The scientist explains they underestimated the enemy. Goaz, furious, orders a full-scale attack—targeting even his own forces as punishment for cowardice. He wants to set an example: pirates must not be taken lightly.

After the opening, Amagi tells Liam that the mooring is complete. Liam feels satisfied with his first victory and is praised by Amagi. He learns that their resource planet, Mucay, was successfully defended. Captured pirate ships legally become theirs, including valuable cargo like orichalcum and adamantine. Liam dreams of a gold crown, but Amagi explains that the rare metals they found hold greater value than simple gold or diamonds.

Avid as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

Brian mentions that some gold is useful for electronics. Liam tells him to mint it into coins. Amagi then reveals a troubling report: the Banfield family has 10,000 battleships, but less than 30% are functional. Only 2,000 ships are ready for emergencies. This suggests a serious imbalance in fleet strength.

Amagi recommends discarding the old, unusable ships. Brian objects, saying quantity matters in war. Liam sides with Amagi and suggests turning useless ships into fish farms. He agrees to buy secondhand ships using the rare materials they’ve obtained.

Later, Eulisia Morisille and Carlin Nias present their high-tech ships to the army. Nias loses the pitch and feels anxious about reporting failure. However, she thinks of Liam as a possible buyer. Meanwhile, Yasushi sits in a bar reflecting on Liam’s rapid growth. He acknowledges Liam has already surpassed him in swordsmanship.

Goaz as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

Liam asks Amagi if he has reached Yasushi’s level. She struggles to measure it, but Liam believes Yasushi downplayed his own skill. Liam shares how he was abandoned and left in debt and that things only improved after reincarnation—crediting the Guide for his new life.

Amagi reports that the Imperial Army is replacing ships. In exchange, they want to place retiring officers into Liam’s forces. She says these experienced men will strengthen their fleet, and Liam agrees. Secretly, the Guide watches and remarks that rebellious soldiers may oppose the "evil lord" Liam wants to become.

Toward the end, Nias visits Yasushi and compliments Liam’s progress. She later offers her ships to Liam, who notes that the army has already rejected them. He then asks Amagi if they can buy 300 ships. She says it’s difficult but manageable and that it's a smart long-term investment.

What to expect from I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6?

Liam and Amagi as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

In I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6, viewers can expect the introduction of Thomas Henfrey, the Banfield family's exclusive merchant. Henfrey approaches Liam with a business proposal—he needs to borrow a fleet from Liam to travel safely through pirate-occupied areas.

Though the destination is not unsafe in itself, Henfrey clarifies that the trade routes are so unreliable now that even veteran merchants endure several pirate assaults within a day. Knowing the risks, Liam consents to lend the fleet—but only if Henfrey contributes a share of his trading gains in return.

